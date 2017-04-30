Jays Care Announces Over $1 Miillion in Infrastructure Investments for Canadian Children and Youth

Projects will benefit 13 communities across four provinces including the Foothills

TORONTO, ON – JAYS CARE FOUNDATION, the charitable arm of the TORONTO BLUE JAYS, today announced $1,176,882 in infrastructure investments through their “Field Of Dreams” grants program. 13 organizations spanning four provinces will use grants of up to $150,000 to build, enhance or refurbish safe spaces for children and youth to play baseball, develop life-skills and learn from positive role models.

The vast majority of children and youth across Canada are not meeting the recommended levels of daily physical activity. In fact, according to the 2016 PartcipACTION report card, only 9% of children aged 5 – 17 years accumulate at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity per day. To address this issue, Jays Care has to date invested almost $10,000,000 in 80 infrastructure projects across Canada.

“Jays Care is committed to creating opportunities for children and youth,” says Robert Witchel, Executive Director, Jays Care Foundation. “The support the Blue Jays enjoy across the country inspires us on and off the field. These investments will give young Canadians the opportunity to be more active and learn valuable life-skills such as resiliency, teamwork and leadership through sport and play.”

The following organizations and communities have been awarded 2017 Field Of Dreams investments:

Alderville First Nation – Alderville, ON

Boys & Girls Clubs of Foothills – Black Diamond, AB

Boys & Girls Clubs of Kamloops – Kamloops, BC

Cat Lake First Nation – Cat Lake, ON

Chesley Minor Baseball Club – Chesley, ON

Easter Seals Ontario – London, ON

Kenora Chiefs Advisory – Wabaseemoong, Treaty 3, ON

Municipality of Central Manitoulin – Manitoulin, ON

Toronto District School Board – Earl Beatty Public School – Toronto, ON

Turtleford Minor Ball Club – Lions Park, SK

West Hill Baseball – Scarborough, ON

Williams Lake Indian Band – Cariboo, BC

YMCA of Greater Toronto Area – Toronto, ON

