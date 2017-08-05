Jean the Best Candidate to Defeat the NDP: Poll

EDMONTON, AB: A new poll from Mainstreet published by Postmedia show a United Conservative Party would be the strongest under Brian Jean.

The poll shows Jean holding a more than two-to-one lead over the NDP, is the only candidate that grows the party’s current popularity, and is the only candidate that can win seats in Edmonton.

United Conservative Grande Prairie-Smoky MLA Todd Loewen said the numbers show Brian Jean is the best option to save Albertans from the NDP.

“We need a leader who can grow our party and create a vision that binds every corner of our great province,” Loewen said. “These numbers reflect what I’ve heard from members and folks on the ground. Folks want Brian as leader and the next Premier of Alberta. Brian has shown he is here for Albertans and is a principled conservative that will put our province back on the right track.”

The numbers show a Jean-led UCP would command 59 per cent of the popular vote, with a strong 51 per cent in Calgary, and a whopping 70 per cent across other parts of Alberta. Only under Brian Jean can UCP compete for seats in Edmonton.

The poll can be read in full here.

