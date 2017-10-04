Jean Brings Positive Vision to United Conservative Leadership Debate

EDMONTON, AB: Tonight, Brian Jean continued to present his bold, positive vision for Alberta at the United Conservative Party’s third leadership debate. Guided by direct provincial leadership experience, Jean brought his policy priorities on agriculture and community and social services to the debate, UCP Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Don MacIntyre said.

Brian Jean launched a full range of policy priorities early on in the UCP leadership race including Here for Victims: Strengthening our Justice System. By strengthening Alberta’s justice system Brian Jean will put victims first and protect the dignity of every man, woman and child in province.

“Brian continues to put forward his positive vision throughout this leadership race. To Brian, leadership is about serving others,” MacIntyre said. “Whether it’s leading charities, leading businesses that employ Alberta families, or leading Wildrose to become the one of largest oppositions in Alberta’s history, Brian’s never forgotten that leaders serve others.”

Of the four people running for leadership of the United Conservative Party, Brian Jean was the only one leading protests against Bill 6 on the steps of the legislature, speaking out against Bill 6 in the media and arguing against Bill 6 until 3 in the morning as the NDP rammed it through the legislature. You can watch Brian in the legislature here.

“Brian Jean was there when Albertans needed him the most to fight against Bill 6 and Albertans are backing Brian because of it. Only Brian recognized the capacity issue with the Red Deer Regional Hospital and how it affects not just the city but the entire Central Alberta region and the communities it services,” MacIntyre said. “These are some of the reasons why independent, scientific poll after poll shows he’ll defeat the NDP in every region of the province in 2019. Brian’s the only candidate who doesn’t put Alberta at risk of re-electing another NDP government.”

