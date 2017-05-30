Jean Calls on Notley to Fire Advisors Helping NDP/Green Agenda in BC

EDMONTON, AB: Yesterday, Wildrose Leader Brian Jean released the following statement demanding Premier Rachel Notley fire Karen Mahon and Tzeporah Berman – following news the Kinder Morgan issue was “critical” to the new BC NDP/Green agreement.

You can hear audio of Jean’s media availability here.

“Enough is enough; British Columbia could soon have a provincial government that is in open opposition to Alberta’s prosperity, and it’s time for Premier Notley to pick a side.

“By keeping Ms. Mahon and Ms. Berman on her Oil Sands Advisory Group, Premier Notley is sending a signal that she is willing to tolerate hostile campaigning within her own government against Kinder Morgan.

“It’s completely unacceptable that we would subsidize Ms. Mahon and Ms. Berman’s activities with Albertans’ money.

“Albertans deserve a government that is on their side; no one else’s.”

