Jean & Kenney Set out Process to Form United Conservative Party

EDMONTON, AB (May 18, 2017): Today, Wildrose Leader, Brian Jean, and PC Leader, Jason Kenney, signed a historic agreement in principle (AIP) that establishes the process to unify both parties into the United Conservative Party.

The AIP sets out how the parties will wind down their respective operations once the membership of each party has ratified the unity agreement. Ratification votes will be determined by each party in the coming weeks. Should the memberships of both parties ratify the unity agreement, the new party will immediately set out to elect a new leader.

Wildrose Leader Brian Jean:

“The foundations of this agreement stay true to the promise I made to the Wildrose grassroots members – to pursue unity in a way that maintains our principles, and our grassroots way of doing things. It’s been the mission of our party to inspire Albertans and restore common sense conservative ideas to government. This agreement brings that mission one step closer to reality.

“It’s been an honour touring the province for the past year getting feedback from Wildrose members and supporters about the direction and future of our movement. I am proud of the work that has gone into this agreement, and the way in which it honours the legacy of Wildrose. The most important part of the unification process is to remember the principle that this must be about more than seeking power for power’s sake and it is the members who will have the final say. Today’s announcement is about establishing a strong movement that secures Alberta’s future for generations to come.”

PC Party Leader Jason Kenney:

“This is a historic day for Alberta. We are putting our province ahead of our parties in order to get Alberta back on track. With this agreement, we end a decade of division by uniting common sense Albertans. This ensures the defeat of this disastrous NDP government, and the election of a free-enterprise government that will renew the Alberta Advantage. To the many Albertans who are struggling today, this agreement sends a clear message: that help is on the way.”

“I would like to thank Progressive Conservative members for giving me a mandate to develop this agreement, and thank all of those who have worked so hard to make this day a reality. Every PC member will have the final say on whether to ratify this agreement in a party referendum to be held in July. I look forward to meeting with PCs across the province in the weeks to come as part of an open and respectful dialogue about this unity agreement. I encourage all Albertans who want to renew our great province to get involved by joining the party. It’s time to have your say on the future of our province.”

