Jean Responds to Horrific Treatment of Sex Assault Victim in Alberta Courts

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 05

EDMONTON, AB (June 5, 2017): Today, Wildrose Leader Brian Jean released the following statement in response to an Edmonton woman with the pseudonym Angela Cardinal being jailed and shackled in court while testifying against her attacker:

“Angela deserved so much better than the treatment she received from our justice system. Let me be perfectly clear – she did nothing wrong, and was the victim.

“Her assailant attempted to bind her legs with electrical cords. The courts bound her with shackles.

“There must be accountability for Angela and guarantees this type of incident will never happen again. That should include an investigation into the conduct of the Crown prosecutor who recommended she be placed into custody, Patricia Innes, and the provincial court Judge who detained her, Raymond Bodnarek.

“Finally, this case is only being discussed because of the work done by a member of the media. The Justice Minister needs to explain to Albertans whether she knew any of the details of this 2-year old case before it was reported on by media and if she did, why it was hidden from the public.”

