Jean Statement on U.S. Lumber Tariffs

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Leader Brian Jean released the following statement on the United States announcing tariffs on softwood lumber:

“We’ve highlighted for months the need to stand up for and protect Alberta industries. These softwood lumber tariffs are wrong and need to be immediately challenged.

“All provinces need to show a united front in defending our softwood lumber industry, and other industries now being targeted like energy. Our forestry industry provides good paying jobs to over 70 Alberta communities, with nearly $600 million in softwood lumber exports in 2014 alone.

“Like many of our industries, lumber relies heavily on exports. We cannot afford while we go into another trade dispute to continue with policies that only hurt our industries’ ability to compete.

“As we have said for months, the NDP government needs to immediately turn their focus to keeping Alberta competitive through lower taxes and less red tape here at home.”

