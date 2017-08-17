Jean will Fix Equalization and Stand up for Alberta

MEDICINE HAT, AB: Pressuring the NDP government to get Albertans a better deal in equalization negotiations with the Trudeau Liberals, holding a referendum on equalization to get the federal government to the table, and fighting for pipelines in all directions highlight Brian Jean’s new policy to stand up for Albertans.

The policy, Fixing Equalization: Standing up for Alberta, was released today.

Highlights of Jean’s plan include:

Continuing to press the Notley NDP to take the next round of equalization negotiations seriously and challenging the B.C. NDP to get Alberta’s products to market, including the Kinder Morgan pipeline;

Holding a referendum on equalization to force the federal government and the other provinces to the table and negotiate a better deal for Alberta across the board. No federal government will willingly change the equalization formula – there are too many seats in the have-not provinces – but the Supreme Court has ruled that a yes vote on a clear question compels the federal government and the other provinces to come to the table;

Send a constitutional reference question to the Supreme Court of Canada for a decision on the validity of including resource royalties within equalization; and

Fight for pipelines in all directions to get our product to market and benefit all of Canada.

“Albertans believe in being a friend and fair neighbour, but that doesn’t mean putting up with an unfair equalization system,” Jean said. “Albertans are hurting and want to see real solutions on how to reform equalization.”

Jean introduced Motion 509 in the Legislature last year to call on the NDP government to conduct a review on equalization. The NDP rejected Jean’s motion, further subjecting Alberta to a broken equalization system.

“Canada and Alberta face clear economic challenges, unanswered by the NDP. It’s time for leadership that understands the importance of a fair equalization system to our entire province and our industries,” Jean said. “Only our campaign and vision can bring in a referendum on equalization and save Alberta from a broken equalization system.”

The policy can be read in full here.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

