Jean Will Undo NDP Damage to Oilsands

EDMONTON, AB: A Brian Jean government would reverse the damage done by the NDP in our oilsands that led to over a million hectares of oilsands leases being abandoned.

The news follows a series of companies leaving Alberta for more competitive jurisdictions. Jean is committed to repealing the carbon tax, repealing the cap on our oilsands, cutting business taxes and slashing red tape that stifles investment in our energy sector.

“Today’s news is just the latest example of the damage the NDP’s reckless economic policies are inflicting on the people of Alberta,” Jean said. “This is hurting real people’s lives and means billions of dollars lost here in Alberta. I am committed to fixing this and building a new Alberta Advantage so we can have an economy that gives all Albertans the opportunity to prosper.”

Jean’s plan would create 35,000 new jobs in the private sector and lead to billions of dollars in tax savings for families and businesses.

“It’s time we unleash the incredible potential of our province instead of holding it back,” Jean said. “It’s time to end this apologizing for our industries and our way of life and start creating jobs for Albertans who are out of work.”

