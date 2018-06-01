 Job Opportunity at Pharmasave Black Diamond - Gateway Gazette

Job Opportunity at Pharmasave Black Diamond

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 01

We are currently seeking candidates for

full time

front store shifts.


The successful candidate:

Must be fluent in English

Must be able to lift heavy items

Must be available to work evenings and weekends

Must have excellent computer skills

Must be able to demonstrate excellent customer service skills

Must be able to work well with others

Previous experience with POS systems an asset

Please reply in person to the store or send updated resume to [email protected]

Visit our website: Pharmasave Black Diamond

Click here for our Super Flyer Sale

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Job Opportunity at Pharmasave Black Diamond

DJ Ranch Horse Camps Build Bonds

2018 Property Tax Rates Bylaw passed by High River Council

FSD: New Summer School Principal

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post DJ Ranch Horse Camps Build Bonds Next Post Job Opportunity at Pharmasave Black Diamond