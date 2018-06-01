Job Opportunity at Pharmasave Black Diamond - Gateway Gazette

Leave a Comment:
We are currently seeking candidates for
full time
front store shifts.
The successful candidate:
Must be fluent in English
Must be able to lift heavy items
Must be available to work evenings and weekends
Must have excellent computer skills
Must be able to demonstrate excellent customer service skills
Must be able to work well with others
Previous experience with POS systems an asset
Please reply in person to the store or send updated resume to [email protected]