John Barlow Appointed as Shadow Minister of Employment, Workforce Development, and Labour - Gateway Gazette

OTTAWA, ON – On Friday September 7th, 2018, Honourable Andrew Scheer, Leader of the Official Opposition, appointed John Barlow, Member of Parliament for Foothills as Shadow Minister of Employment, Workforce Development, and Labour. John Barlow previously held the role as Associate Shadow Minister for Agriculture and Agri-Food.

“I am honoured to have been asked to take on the cabinet role of Shadow Minister of Employment, Workforce Development, and Labour.

It has been a pleasure to serve as Associate Shadow Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food for the past year, and I look forward to the coming year standing up for the rights of hard working Canadians and those striving to enter the workforce.

I thank my colleague MP Steven Blaney for his dedication on this file and extend my congratulations on his new role as Shadow Minister of Canadian Heritage, Official Languages, and La Francophonie.

Under the strong leadership of Andrew Scheer, Conservatives have an amazing, united, and principled team and we are squarely focused on what we have to accomplish over the next year.”