John Barlow: Focusing on Rural Crime - Gateway Gazette

Rural crime rates are spiraling out of control in Canada and Trudeau continues to do nothing to protect those most vulnerable.

Earlier this summer I sat down with my colleague, the Honourable Michelle Rempel, and discussed this critical issue. It has become clear to us and our Conservative colleagues in Alberta there has been a dramatic spike in areas with little to no police presence. Some residents in rural communities have been broken into multiple times and no longer able to get insurance, this is completely unacceptable.

Instead of addressing the issue by introducing new measures to combat gun violence or escalating crime rates in rural communities – Justin Trudeau continues to attack law-abiding firearms owners through Bill C-71. This legislation does nothing to address gun violence, in fact, it is not even mentioned in the bill, but registrar and registration are mentioned dozens of times. Bill C-71 is simply a backdoor attempt to bring back the ineffective and wasteful long-gun registry. In conjunction with Bill C-71, other legislation including Bill C-75 and Bill C-47 show the direction the Liberals have taken and is very concerning for our rural communities where the increase in rural crime is a huge concern.

Instead of focusing on keeping our communities safe the Liberals are focused on making things harder for law-abiding citizens instead of criminals.

In addition to Bill C-71, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has said he would consider a ban on handguns as proposed by Toronto City Council. Our Conservative Caucus has always supported measures to target thugs and criminals, but we will continue to stand up for law-abiding sport shooters and collectors. This isn’t a gun problem; it is a crime problem and should be dealt with as such.

My Conservative colleagues and I will continue to fight to keep rural Canadians safe from organized crime and gun violence. We will continue to focus our efforts on keeping criminals behind bars and strengthening penalties for gun crime – two areas where the Liberals continue to fail rural Albertans.