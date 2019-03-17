John Barlow Hosted Successful Fundraiser on Cold Night in Black Diamond - Gateway Gazette

Hometown Hockey in Okotoks

To help celebrate Rogers Hometown Hockey in Okotoks, I hosted a hockey game at the outdoor rink in Black Diamond. I was honoured to have fellow MPs Len Webber and Blake Richards to play with us as well as Flames Alumni Tyler Sloane and all the local players.

Enmax stepped up in a big way to be our title sponsor and we were grateful to have other sponsors such as:

Ice Sponsors: the Okotoks Western Wheel, LXL Consulting, Evergreen Solutions and Western Financial Group;

Jersey sponsors: Rogers, Good Time Party Rentals, Cobs Bread Okotoks, WealthCo, Okotoks Ford Lincoln, Infinite Chartered Accountants, GM Mechanical;

Beverages: Nanton Water and Soda, Tim Hortons and Hard Knox Brewery;

Silent Auction: D’arcy Ranch Golf Club and Health First Optometry.

Thank you to all the players, sponsors and spectators who braved the cold night to raise $10,000 for KidSport Okotoks, AT Children’s Project, the Flames Foundation and Lukah Mitchell’s family.



Thank you to Rogers for bringing Hometown Hockey to Okotoks, it was a great weekend!