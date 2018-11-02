John Barlow: Job-killing Carbon Tax - Gateway Gazette

OTTAWA – This week, the Liberals unveiled their job-killing carbon tax scheme, forcing Canadians living in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick to pay Trudeau’s carbon tax. John Barlow, Member of Parliament for Foothills, issued the following statement in response:

“This carbon tax scheme announced by the Liberals is an attempt to buy votes, and Canadians are not buying.

“It is Liberal math at its finest. A measly $12.50 a month won’t cover the hundreds of dollars more it costs Canadians to heat their homes, feed their families and fill their gas tanks. It will make everything more expensive, especially for those families who can afford it the least.

“The Liberals are also giving a sweetheart deal to the biggest emitters, meaning the financial burden of the carbon tax rests solely on the backs of hard-working Canadians, our farmers and our small businesses.

“The Conservatives will fight for lower taxes and defend Canadian jobs, everything the Liberal carbon tax threatens. We will repeal the carbon tax and it will not cost Canadians a nickel.”