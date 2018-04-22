John Barlow Returns from Tour with Canadian Foodgrains Bank in Guatemala - Gateway Gazette

OTTAWA, ON – John Barlow, Member of Parliament for Foothills and Shadow Minister for Agriculture and Agri-Foods, toured rural areas of Guatemala with Canada Foodgrains Bank to see how Canada is addressing global hunger. He issued the following statement:

“One of the main goals of the Canada Foodgrains Bank and World Food Program in Guatemala is to address severe malnutrition and stunting among children.

“I am so proud of our Canadian agriculture sector and organizations, like Canada Foodgrains Bank, that not only donate food, but provide the tools and skills to develop a strong and prosperous agriculture sector in rural economies around the world.

“The Canadian Government has a prominent reputation for supporting food producers around the world, many of whom are facing the challenges of poverty. Many of the growing agricultural industry in remote areas of Guatemala are using methods and expertise from Canadian contributors.

“This was an eye opening experience to see firsthand the positive impact Canadians are making worldwide on addressing global hunger.”