John Barlow: #UNITEDWEROLL - Gateway Gazette

The “United We Roll” convoy reached Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 19th & 20th.

This convoy is a testament to the importance of Canada’s energy sector and the crisis it’s facing. Canadian energy workers deserve a government that defends their jobs, supports their industry and champions it worldwide.

It was great to see constituents like Brad Schell drive across Canada to show support for our energy sector.

Conservatives will fix the Liberal mess and get people back to work.