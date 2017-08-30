Join the Excitement at the 5th Annual ATB Tour of Alberta

ATB TOUR OF ALBERTA ANNOUNCES ROSTERS FOR UPCOMING WORLD-CLASS RACE

EDMONTON, Alberta – Race organizers for the ATB Tour of Alberta announced rosters for the four-day professional stage race, September 1 – 4, which includes several winners and high-place finishers from the biggest cycling events in North America.

Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team (USA) will tout the strongest team in the field, including Nathan Brown, a two-day KOM jersey bearer from this year’s Tour de France; Lawson Craddock, 3rd place finisher in the 2015 Amgen Tour of California; Alex Howes, recent 3rd place finisher in the Colorado Classic; and Tom Jelte-Slagter, the 3rd place finisher in the 2015 ATB Tour of Alberta and winner of the stage in Jasper National Park, which will be featured as Stage 1 of this year’s race.

“This year’s field has a lot of top performers from major races in North America the past couple years, including numerous past stage winners from our race,” said ATB Tour of Alberta President/CEO Scott Fisher. “Cycling fans will be familiar with many of these stars of the sport.”

Defending-champion Robin Carpenter of the Holowesko | Citadel presented by Hincapie Sportswear team crashed at the Tour of Utah earlier this month and will not make it to Alberta to defend his title, according to the team’s director Thomas Craven.

Holowesko | Citadel presented by Hincapie Sportswear team, however, will feature a strong team, including T.J. Eisenhart, who was a one-day leader at the Colorado Classic this year; John Murphy, a stage winner at both the 2017 Tour of Utah and Colorado Classic; Ty Magner, a stage winner and one-day leader of the 2017 Tour of Utah; Andzs Flaksis, the winner of the 2017 Tour de Beauce, Canada’s second biggest stage race.

Canada’s top three teams will be competing with their top riders. Silber Pro Cycling will feature Pier-Andre Cote, 3rdplace finisher at the Canadian National Championships this year; former National Champion Ryan Roth, and rising star Nigel Ellsay, 7th place finisher overall at the 2016 ATB Tour of Alberta. H&R Block Pro Cycling is led by upstart Travis Samuel, 5th overall in Canada’s Grand Prix Cycliste de Saguenay. And, Garneau-Quebecor will be led by Bruno Langlois, the 2016 Canadian National Champion.

Canadian Rob Britton, the winner of the 2017 Tour of Utah, will lead Rally Racing. The team will include Matteo Dal-Cinthe current Canadian National Champion, as well as Colin Joyce, who was a two-day leader of last year’s ATB Tour of Alberta and Evan Huffman, who won a stage last year in Alberta. Huffman won two stages at this year’s Amgen Tour of California, a race that featured most of this year’s Tour de France teams.

Other names to watch include: Jelly Belly presented by Maxxis’s Serghei Tvetcov, who won a stage and placed 2ndoverall at this year’s Colorado Classic and 3rd overall at Tour of Utah this year, and three-time Tour of Colombia winner Oscar Sevilla of Medellin-Inder. Sevilla was once a runner-up of the Tour of Spain.

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team will feature Janier Acevedo, a former podium finisher at Amgen Tour of California, Travis McCabe, the recent Sprint Jersey winner at the Colorado Classic, 2016 ATB Tour of Alberta stage winner Tanner Putt, and Daniel Eaton, the 2016 U.S. National Champion, and Alex Cataford of Canada, who finished 5th overall in last year’s race and was Best Young Rider. Italian team Amore & Vita-Delle SMP presented by Fondriest will front former Albanian National Champion Redi Halilaj and top sprinter Marco Zamparella.

Team Aevolo boasts top developmental riders from four different countries and Elevate –KHS Pro Cycling will feature James Piccoli of Canada and sprinter Jose Alfredo Rodriguez, who finished on the podium of stages recently in Tour of Utah and Colorado Classic.

The race will feature 12 teams of eight athletes. There are cyclists from 14 countries: USA (30), Canada (27), Colombia(8), Australia (6), Mexico (5), Italy (5), Spain (3), Slovenia (2), The Netherlands (2), Latvia (1), Belarus (1), Romania(1), and Albania (1).

For a full list of rosters: www.tourofalberta.ca/rosters

ATB TOUR OF ALBERTA STAGES

Stage 1 – Sept. 1 / Jasper to Marmot Basin Ski Resort , road race (Jasper National Park)

Presented by Delta Air Lines TOTAL KILOMETRES: 16 5

Stage 2 – September 2 / Spruce Gove to Spruce Grove, road race

Presented by Delta Air Lines TOTAL KILOMETRES: 140

Stage 3 – September 3 / Edmonton (University of Alberta), circuit race

Presented by Delta Lodge at Kananaskis TOTAL KILOMETRES: 116

Stage 4 – September 4 / Centre City (Churchill Square), Edmonton, circuit race

Presented by EllisDon TOTAL KILOMETRES: 124

ATB TOUR OF ALBERTA QUICK FACTS

Date: September 1 – 4, 2017

September 1 – 4, 2017 Total Kilometres: 546

Total Number of Cyclists: 96 (all world class)

96 (all world class) Event Organizers: Alberta Peloton Association

Alberta Peloton Association Website: www.tourofalberta.ca

About the Tour of Alberta

The ATB Tour of Alberta is Canada’s first and highest ranked professional road cycling stage race. Held September 1 to 4, 2017, the ATB Tour of Alberta will see 96 of the world’s best cyclists race across Alberta throughout the four-day stage race. The course includes a diverse and beautiful landscape of nearly 546 kilometres of rural and urban roads across Alberta, including a mountain top finish. At each start and finish location, event goers will be able to enjoy a festival, free of charge and packed with live entertainment, interactive vendors, local food varieties and fun activities. The ATB Tour of Alberta is sanctioned by the Union Cycliste Internationale and Canadian Cycling Association, and has received a 2.1 ranking, the highest ever for a Canadian stage race.

