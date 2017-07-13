Join in the Fun and Excitement at Millarville Heritage Rodeo

Welcome to an exciting 2017 MRAS year and celebration of Canada’s 150 years.

At the feet of the Historic Rocky Mountains, Southern Alberta’s premier rodeo challenged some of the best rodeo athletes in North America for the past 21 years.

With competitors ranging from southern to central Alberta the spectators are entertained with two and a half hours of pure rodeo and incredible events that cater to everyone. The community that is created by athletes, locals, and people of afar display that the FCA sanctioned rodeo is much more than a rodeo, but an event that supports education, agricultural heritage and western contemporary lifestyle. We believe as a committee that education surrounding the agricultural industry is important since this event wouldn’t be possible if the bright minds of our sponsors and surrounding community didn’t support as much as they already do. In honour of the people that made the rodeo possible we believe in bringing a new wave of ideas and also staying true to our roots.

​ Friday evening will feature our FCA sanctioned Rodeo and our first ever MRAS Heritage Princess Contest.