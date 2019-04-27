Help us to raise awareness about the value of dark skies and the impacts of light pollution

Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area

Are you tired of watching the same old cat videos on YouTube? Why not try skunks, or bears or synchronized elk dancers? All of these animals star in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area (ASCCA)’s new film – “Join the Dark Night: Nocturnal Preserves”. The film is a great way to learn about what Nocturnal Preserves are and the impacts they can have on a community and the wildlife that lives there. Please support our work for conservation and light efficiency advocacy by settling in with some popcorn to watch the film.

To watch this film, please go to our YouTube channel at Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area and click on the “Join the Dark Night Nocturnal Preserve” video or search for the name in the YouTube search bar. The video will also be shared to our Twitter and Facebook pages at @ASCConservation.

We would like to thank our sponsors the Saskatchewan Prairie Conservation Action Plan and TD Friends of the Environment Foundation for their generous support of this project. We would also like to thank the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC), Rothney Astrophysical Observatory (RAO), Foothills County, Cochrane Ecological Institute, Banded Peak School, Collingwood School, and Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society for providing us with experts, passionate citizens to interview, and animals to film. Everyone featured in the film shares a passion for making our communities light efficient and it was truly inspirational to be able to work with them.

We would also like to thank the work of the “Protect the Dark Skies Around Calgary” group for their generous contributions and consultation on this project. If you would like more information about the work they’re doing or their petition for the Calgary SW Ring Road to install better lighting please visit http://ptds.ca/

We would like to acknowledge the tremendous support and dedication of the RASC Calgary Centre in helping us to become Canada’s first Nocturnal Preserve and for creating the designation, as it acknowledges the importance of Dark Skies for primarily ecological benefits. Without them the inspiration for this film would not have been there.

– Laura Griffin

The ASCCA, Foothills County, RAO, and RASC are partnering to raise awareness in our community about the value of dark skies, and the negative impact of light pollution. Light pollution (unnecessary or unwanted light), can prevent us from viewing the stars and other celestial objects. It also disrupts circadian rhythms in wildlife and people, which directly impacts our health.

To inspire our neighbours to help create a more light-efficient community, we have created a website at DarkSkyCountry.ca with information about the importance of dark skies. We are also inviting people to send us photos that demonstrate how they are helping to reduce light pollution. While supplies last, we will be sending complimentary Dark Sky Country pins to everyone who participates. If you’d like to participate, email [email protected] with your photo, name, and mailing address.

We would like to acknowledge the Calgary Foundation for their financial support of this initiative.

– Anna Aldridge