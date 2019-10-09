 Join the Urban Deer Task Force - Gateway Gazette

Join the Urban Deer Task Force

By Contributor

Oct 09

The Town of Okotoks invites members of the community to apply for a position on the Urban Deer Task Force.

This Task Force will develop and provide advice, information, models, tools, and other needed support for recommendation to Town Council that lead to an Okotoks-based Urban Deer Strategy and Action Plan. 

Ideal candidates will have a mix of experience, knowledge and/or networks relevant to conservation/wildlife management. 

To apply and for more info visit www.okotoks.ca/committees

Application Deadline: October 14, 2019

