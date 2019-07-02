July 3 Test of Outdoor Sirens Required for Annual Maintenance - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: On Wednesday, July 3 at 12 noon, the Town will be testing the outdoor emergency notification systems (sirens) as part of the annual maintenance program for the equipment.

“This test is for the outdoor sirens only and will not include a test of the regional or High River Alert systems,” says Peter Genereux, Manager of Emergency Management and Protective Services for the Town.

The sirens will sound for approximately three minutes to ensure annual repairs have been successful and the equipment is in good working order.

Please rest assured that there is no emergency, and that in a real emergency, the sirens will sound continuously and be partnered with other notification systems such as High River Alert.

The sirens and alerts will continue to be tested three times each year on the first Wednesday in January, May and September.

Visit www.HRready.ca for more information.