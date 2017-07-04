July 5 is National Injury Prevention Day!

Mark your calendars for National Injury Prevention Day happening on July 5, 2017
Parachute is excited to introduce National Injury Prevention Day, an important annual recognition day to help build awareness around the devastating impact of injury. Injury is the number one killer of Canadians aged 1 – 44, where one child dies every nine hours.
Parachute is launching National Injury Prevention Day to shine a light on largely predictable and preventable injuries. We want to help Canadians live long lives to the fullest through education, knowledge and empowerment.
