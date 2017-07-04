July 5 is National Injury Prevention Day!

Mark your calendars for National Injury Prevention Day happening on July 5, 2017

Parachute is excited to introduce National Injury Prevention Day, an important annual recognition day to help build awareness around the devastating impact of injury. Injury is the number one killer of Canadians aged 1 – 44, where one child dies every nine hours.

Parachute is launching National Injury Prevention Day to shine a light on largely predictable and preventable injuries. We want to help Canadians live long lives to the fullest through education, knowledge and empowerment.

On July 5th, municipalities across the nation are pledging support for National Injury Prevention Day (NIPD) by lighting major landmarks in our distinctive ‘Parachute green’ to honour the initiative.

In addition, The City of Toronto is marking National Injury Prevention Day with an official flag raising ceremony happening at 12:30 p.m. on the Podium Roof at Toronto City Hall on July 5th.

Help shine a light on preventable injury

National Injury Prevention Day a success: Share information about National Injury Prevention Day through your networks directing to www.parachutecanada.org/ nipd for more information.

nipd for more information. Join the conversation on social using #NIPD and #StopTheClock and help us to spread the word and work towards the goal of an injury-free Canada. See our NIPD Social Media Guide for details.

Take pictures of landmarks lighting up in support and share those on social media with the hashtags NIPD and #StopTheClock too.

If you can, join us at the Toronto flag raising. Join in and help us makea success:

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

