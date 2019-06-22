Jumpstart's Inclusive Play Program - Gateway Gazette

With up to 15,000 square feet of universally accessible design features, our playgrounds set a new standard for inclusive play. Each one gives kids with physical, sensory, and cognitive disabilities an environment to promote their well-being and let their imaginations soar.

An accessible playground in every province and territory.

Jumpstart’s vision is to create large-scale, accessible playgrounds in every province and territory across Canada. Leveraging universal design principals, Jumpstart’s goal is to ensure that these playgrounds become the standard for inclusivity by creating imaginative and accessible spaces where children of all abilities can share in the magic of play. Jumpstart has always been committed to supporting local communities and it is our hope that these playgrounds will become a destination – a gathering place – for communities to unite around play.



Jumpstart will work with selected municipalities in every province and territory to design and build inclusive playgrounds for kids of all abilities. At least one playground will be built in every province and territory.

Read more about this great program:

https://jumpstart.canadiantire.ca/pages/inclusive-play-project