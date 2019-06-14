Juno the Canadian Army Mascot - Gateway Gazette



During a day out in Ottawa, Juno takes time to enjoy the view of the Rideau Canal.

Juno is the official mascot of the Canadian Army and represents the hard working men and women in uniform. Juno typifies the traditions, morals and ethics that make up the Canadian Army and is guided by three distinct ethics: strength, patriotism and honour. Juno enforces the fact notion that the Canadian Army is Strong. Proud. Ready. for any mission, at any time.



Juno the Canadian Army Mascot and the Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team, the SkyHawks.

History

The polar bear is the perfect animal to represent the Canadian Army. Polar bears, like our soldiers, are brave, strong, resilient, tenacious, agile and more than capable of defending themselves. They are also an enduring symbol of our North – strong and free – as is the Canadian Army.



Juno the Canadian Army Mascot and Honorary Corporal Juno share a moment at the Toronto Zoo

In 2003, a ‘Name the Bear’ contest was held in order to find a name for the Canadian Army’s new mascot. The contest was open to the public and received close to 100 names from entrants across the county. Ultimately, the name Juno was chosen as the official name of the Canadian Army’s mascot, commemorating a momentous day in world history.

His name honours the historic Canadian landings on Juno Beach on the Normandy coast of France during the Second World War. More than 1,000 Canadian troops were injured and 340 made the ultimate sacrifice on the day now known as D-Day.

Would you like Juno to attend your event? If so, please fill out the booking request form: http://armyapp.forces.gc.ca/juno/

Honorary Corporal Juno



Honorary Corporal Juno is back at the Toronto Zoo and ready to get up close with visitors.

A female polar bear cub born at the Toronto Zoo on Remembrance Day 2015 was adopted by the Canadian Army and promoted to the rank of Honorary Corporal on her first birthday, November 11, 2016. The Canadian Army welcomed her as its official “live mascot” in recognition of International Polar Bear Day in February, 2016. She stands as a living example of the bravery, tenacity and strength of the soldiers who were instrumental in the success of D-Day operations on the shores of Normandy in 1944.

In March, 2017, Honorary Corporal Juno was deployed to the Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg on “Operation SOCIALIZATION.” At the Assiniboine Park Zoo she learned to socialize and engage with other polar bears in order to foster a healthy transition from young cub to adulthood. Operation SOCIALIZATION was a great success and Honorary Corporal Juno returned to the Toronto Zoo in October 2018. Honorary Corporal Juno hopes you can visit her at the Toronto Zoo!

Related Links

Juno booking request form

A successful deployment so far for Honorary Corporal Juno

Juno receives Honorary Promotion!

Private Juno: Bringing some GRRRRRRR to the Army

Juno Adoption Event Video