Justin Trudeau Refuses to Hear From Those Affected by the Liberals’ New Firearms Legislation - Gateway Gazette

Ottawa, Ontario – With the Liberals’ constant refusal to grant additional meetings to hear from those most affected by new firearms legislation, Conservative members of the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security, Pierre Paul-Hus, Glen Motz and Blaine Calkins issued the following statement:

“Canada’s Conservatives believe that the safety of Canadians should be the number one priority of any government. Canadians deserve to feel safe in their communities. Instead of treating law-abiding firearms owners as criminals, the Liberals should focus on real measures that prevent and deter gun violence in both urban and rural communities.

“Unfortunately, several stakeholders have been prevented from sharing their concerns about this legislation because the Liberals refused to schedule more meetings. Justin Trudeau speaks about being open and transparent yet he’s refusing to hear from the very people who will most affected by Bill C-71, including First Nations from the north.

“This purported public safety legislation has no new measures to combat gang violence in Surrey, gun violence in the GTA and escalating crime rates in our rural communities.

“Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives will continue to fight for concrete actions to keep Canadians safe and focus our efforts on the criminal element behind firearms violence.”