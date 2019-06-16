Justin Trudeau’s Carbon Tax Won’t Meet Paris Targets, Would Have to Increase Gas Prices by 23 Cents/Litre: PBO - Gateway Gazette

OTTAWA, ON – Today, the Honourable Andrew Scheer, the Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and of the Official Opposition, issued the following statement regarding Justin Trudeau’s Carbon Tax:

“Justin Trudeau pretends he has a plan for climate change but its clear that his Carbon Tax will not even come close to achieving Canada’s emissions reductions targets. The Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) confirmed today that his plan is not as advertised.

“Justin Trudeau’s Carbon Tax would need to be $102 per tonne in order to reach Canada’s Paris targets. That’s five times more expensive than it is today, meaning Canadians will pay more for groceries, home heating and gasoline prices will jump 23 cents a litre.

“The Liberal Carbon Tax isn’t a plan to lower emissions, it’s just another cash grab which is hurting already over taxed Canadians. That is why my first act as Prime Minister will be to scrap the Carbon Tax, leaving more money in Canadians’ pockets, so that they can get ahead.

“I will also be unveiling A Real Plan to Protect Our Environment on June 19. Unlike the Liberal plan, which is not an environmental plan but a plan to raises taxes on Canadians, our Conservative plan will take meaningful action to protect our environment while protecting Canadian taxpayers.”