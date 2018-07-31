Kajal Devani Elected to Beef Improvement Federation Board of Directors - Gateway Gazette

“I am humbled to have been elected and am excited to contribute to all the good work that BIF does,” says Devani.

CEO Rob Smith adds, “We are very excited that a member of the Canadian Angus Association leadership team is joining this esteemed industry board. Kajal is passionate about genetics and their ability to enhance production for two primary ends: successful farmers and ranchers and a memorable dining experience for the beef consumer. She knows that our business, even at its most scientific, is a ‘people’ business; and is committed to creating value at every level for every member of the beef value chain. It is rare to have a Canadian elected to this board of directors and it’s a real benefit to the Canadian seedstock producer industry.”

Devani joined CAA in 2009. She leads the generation of genetic evaluations for Canadian Angus breeding stock, identifies and monitors genetic conditions and counsels Association members on the application of genetic tools to balance and optimize healthy herds and economic gain. Raised on a mixed farm in Kenya, she obtained an undergraduate degree in animal genetics from the University of Manitoba, Masters from the University of Alberta, and is a PhD candidate at the University of Calgary.

BIF is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary this year. The international organization is dedicated to advancing and coordinating genetic improvement efforts in all segments of the beef industry. With a tradition of using science to benefit producers, BIF is the capstone for developing programs for improving the efficiency, profitability and sustainability of beef production. Headquartered in Verona, MS, USA, the Beef Improvement Federation holds an annual convention, bringing together industry professionals, producers and researchers to discuss current issues facing the beef industry.