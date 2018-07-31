Kajal Devani Elected to Beef Improvement Federation Board of Directors - Gateway Gazette

BIF is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary this year. The international organization is dedicated to advancing and coordinating genetic improvement efforts in all segments of the beef industry. With a tradition of using science to benefit producers, BIF is the capstone for developing programs for improving the efficiency, profitability and sustainability of beef production. Headquartered in Verona, MS, USA, the Beef Improvement Federation holds an annual convention, bringing together industry professionals, producers and researchers to discuss current issues facing the beef industry.
US FDA Investigates Cases of Canine Heart Disease Potentially Linked to Diet
Kajal Devani Elected to Beef Improvement Federation Board of Directors
Laurie Boyd Pedestrian Bridge Replacement Project in Okotoks
Providing Emergency Aid for Homeless / In-Crisis Female Veterans: VETS Canada Partners with True Patriot Love Foundation