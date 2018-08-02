Kananaskis, Cochrane and Canmore RCMP responding to a report of a plane crash on Rae Glacier – UPDATE - Gateway Gazette

Kananaskis, Alberta – The RCMP worked with partner agencies in what became a recovery effort for occupants of the twin engine plane that is confirmed to have crashed yesterday, at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Kananaskis Public Safety Officers have recovered two male bodies from the crash, and both are confirmed to be deceased.

The RCMP established that there were two persons on the plane before it crashed. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will assume carriage of the investigation into the crash, and the RCMP have secured the scene for their arrival.

Information about the occupants of the plane will not be provided by the RCMP at this time.

BACKGROUND:

August 1, 2018

Kananaskis, Cochrane and Canmore RCMP responding to a report of a plane crash on Rae Glacier

Kananaskis, Alberta – Kananaskis, Cochrane and Canmore RCMP are responding to eyewitness reports of a plane crash in the Rae Glacier area.

RCMP, Kananaskis Emergency Services, Fire and EMS are en route.

No further information is available at this time.