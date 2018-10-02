Continuing K-Country’s Legacy for Years to Come - Gateway Gazette

As Kananaskis Country celebrates its 40th anniversary, the province is building on the grand vision for K-Country with a major capital investment.

Established by late Premier Peter Lougheed in 1978, K-Country balances family fun and commercial job opportunities, while protecting wildlife habitats and fragile ecosystems. To ensure people and families enjoy a world-class experience for generations to come, the Government of Alberta is investing more than $12 million into parks, campgrounds and sustainable recreation in the region.

“Albertans came together and created something truly magical with Kananaskis Country. It is a jewel in Alberta’s Rockies, with millions of people and families visiting every year. Thanks to the dedication of the many Albertans who saw the value in preserving this land for their kids and grandkids, and the willingness of Premier Peter Lougheed to act for the future, nearly two-thirds of K-Country’s 4,200 square kilometres is now protected for Albertans to enjoy today and for generations to come.” ~Rachel Notley, Premier

The capital funding for 2018-2019 will go towards improving accessibility, enhancing visitor safety and recreation opportunities and reducing negative impacts on wildlife and the environment. This builds on the more than $18 million in funding that was dedicated to the region last year.

“Provincial parks in Kananaskis Country are among the most majestic in not only Alberta, but in Canada. I’m proud our government is continuing to invest in K-Country to ensure it stays true to the vision that created this place – a region that offers incredible outdoor experiences without sacrificing the natural environment.” ~Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks

Select projects currently underway include: the redevelopment along the Lower Kananaskis River and at Barrier Lake day-use area, which will improve water-based recreation, creating more camping opportunities, including for RVs, and trail improvements, such as the Ha Ling trail realignment work that is currently taking place.

“Our family is proud of our father’s leadership in creating Kananaskis and protecting it for the enjoyment of future generations of Albertans. The legacy of Kananaskis also belongs to all those individuals and organizations who helped make it a reality and we thank them for their collective vision. The future legacy and protection of Kananaskis now belongs in the hands of all Albertans. We very much welcome the government’s new investments in K-Country, helping maintain this special place for years to come.” ~Joe Lougheed, son of Premier Peter Lougheed

The Kananaskis region boasts nearly 60 provincial parks and protected areas, thousands of campsites, front country and backcountry, numerous day-use areas and thousands of kilometres of trails. Since its establishment in 1978, more than 75 million visitors have experienced the region’s incredible beauty.

Quick facts

Kananaskis Region:

Welcomes approximately 3.3 million visitors per year