Kananaskis RCMP report fatal accident in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park - Gateway Gazette

Kananaskis RCMP report fatal accident in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park

Jun 05

Kananaskis, Alberta – Yesterday at 5:27 p.m., Kananaskis RCMP responded to assist Alberta Parks with a male who fell while climbing in the backcountry near Rawson Lake and suffered fatal injuries.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., the 58-year-old male, of Calgary, stumbled on ice and snow and fell approximately 50 feet.  Kananaskis Emergency Services was contacted and Alberta Parks responded.  It was determined that the male was deceased as a result of the fall. Consequently, the Kananaskis RCMP was dispatched to assist as well.

The name of the male will not be released by the RCMP.  This is not a criminal investigation and further information will not be provided.

