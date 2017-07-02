Kananaskis Revitalized by Funding Boost

Visitors to Kananaskis this long weekend will enjoy improved campsites, upgraded infrastructure and more parking.

The province earmarked $18.7 million this year towards improving amenities in the nearly 60 parks and protected areas throughout the Kananaskis region, building on a $9.7-million commitment last year.

“Alberta’s wild spaces make our lives better. Throughout Kananaskis, we’re adding more picnic tables and improving day use areas and roads so all Alberta families can continue to enjoy our shared backyard.” Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks

“Kananaskis Country will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year. After years of inconsistent funding, it’s refreshing to see Alberta recapture the vision that helped create this incredible place.” Cameron Westhead, MLA Banff-Cochrane

The $28.3-million investment is part of Alberta’s $239-million, five-year provincewide plan to revitalize parks after years of underfunding left roads, shelters and buildings in poor condition.

Critical infrastructure projects include water and drainage systems, repairs and upgrades to shelters, cabins and other buildings, along with improvements to roads and campgrounds.

Other money is being invested in recreational amenities, including improved trails and picnic areas, new signage and fencing and electrical power for recreation areas and campgrounds.

“Improvements in Kananaskis will create many direct and indirect benefits for Canmore. By investing in provincial parks and recreation areas, the province is helping all communities in the Bow Valley, as well as the significant number of recreational users that enjoy our region.” John Borrowman, mayor of Canmore

“The Friends of Kananaskis Country are pleased to see Alberta invest in facilities that will benefit Albertans for many generations. We are committed to working with members to steward these opportunities through volunteer participation and education.” Nancy Ouimet, executive director, Friends of Kananaskis

“Infrastructure is a big part of Kananaskis, even if it’s not always the first thing you notice. The province’s five-year funding commitment will make a big difference throughout the region, ensuring Albertans can focus on spending time outdoors with families and friends.” Bruce Lukey, chair, Kananaskis Improvement District

Select projects include:

The West Bragg Provincial Recreation Area – $2.5 million for several improvements, including an upgraded parking lot, more benches and washrooms and new trailhead amenities.

McLean Creek Provincial Recreation Area – $1 million for campground upgrades, including paving of campground loops. Project has been completed.

Bow Valley Provincial Park – $2 million for construction of dump station and wastewater upgrades, along with $920,000 for modernization of Bow River Campground.