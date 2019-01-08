Keep Your Eyes Open for Historic Super Load - Gateway Gazette

The 820-tonne, 96-metre-long piece of petrochemical development equipment, called a splitter, is heavier than Caterpillar’s largest mining truck which is used in the oilsands and six times as large.
The splitter will travel from Edmonton to the Industrial Heartland over four days, Jan. 6-9, along the following route:
|
Date
|
Depart
|
Origin
|
Arrive
|
Destination
|Jan 6
|9 p.m.
|Edmonton (Dacro)
|5 a.m.
|Hwys 14 & 21
|Jan 8
|8:30 a.m.
|Hwys 14 & 21
|4 p.m.
|Lamont
|Jan 9
|8:30 a.m.
|Lamont
|noon
|Site