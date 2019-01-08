 Keep Your Eyes Open for Historic Super Load - Gateway Gazette

Keep Your Eyes Open for Historic Super Load

By Contributor

Jan 07

The heaviest load ever to travel on Alberta’s highway network may disrupt Edmonton-area traffic on local streets and provincial highways.

L to R: Shaun O’Hagan, Offsite Logistics Coordinator, Inter Pipeline; Paul Binassi, General Manager, Petrochemical Projects Inter Pipeline; Bill Schneider, Director, Construction, Inter Pipeline; Transportation Minister Brian Mason; Brian Purnell, Director, Business Development, Dacro Industries; Craig Middleton, Project Manager, Mammoet

The 820-tonne, 96-metre-long piece of petrochemical development equipment, called a splitter, is heavier than Caterpillar’s largest mining truck which is used in the oilsands and six times as large.

The splitter will travel from Edmonton to the Industrial Heartland over four daysJan. 6-9, along the following route:

  • Exit Dacro Industries yard, west of 93 Street to 51 Avenue
  • East on 51 Avenue to Roper Road, continuing east to 75 Street
  • South on 75 Street to 51 Avenue
  • East on 51 Avenue to 50 Street at Whitemud Drive, westbound off ramp
  • Whitemud Drive east to Anthony Henday Drive southbound
  • Southbound on Anthony Henday Drive to Highway 14
  • East on Highway 14 to staging area on the east side of Highway 21 and the south side of Highway 14
  • East on Highway 14 to Range Road 190
  • North on Range Road 190 to Township Road 510
  • East on Township Road 510 to Highway 834
  • North on Highway 834 to Highway 15
  • West on Highway 15 to Lamont
  • Continue west on Highway 15 to Range Road 220
  • Head north on Range Road 220 to site, north of Fort Saskatchewan

Travel begins Jan. 6, 2019, at 9 p.m.

Date
Depart
Origin
Arrive
Destination
Jan 6 9 p.m. Edmonton (Dacro) 5 a.m. Hwys 14 & 21
Jan 8 8:30 a.m. Hwys 14 & 21 4 p.m. Lamont
Jan 9 8:30 a.m. Lamont noon Site

Additional information

  • The load will be moving below the posted speed limit and may pull over periodically; drivers travelling behind the load will face delays.
  • Drivers are reminded to watch for accompanying guide vehicles and flag people, which will control traffic and enhance safety.
  • In some spots along the route, the load will be travelling against the flow of traffic, escorted by guide vehicles for safety. Lanes will be blocked off accordingly.
  • At its largest configuration, including all vehicles, the load is 179 metres long, 9.5 metres wide and 13 metres high (587 feet long x 31 feet wide x 42 feet high).
  • The load will use the entire width of a two-lane highway, including the shoulder
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Keep Your Eyes Open for Historic Super Load

University of Calgary and Glenbow Announce Historic Initiative

Planet Waves Horoscopes: January 7 – 14, 2019

Speaker Wanner issued the following statement on the passing of former Speaker Gene Zwozdesky

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post University of Calgary and Glenbow Announce Historic Initiative Next Post Keep Your Eyes Open for Historic Super Load