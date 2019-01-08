Keep Your Eyes Open for Historic Super Load - Gateway Gazette

The heaviest load ever to travel on Alberta’s highway network may disrupt Edmonton-area traffic on local streets and provincial highways.

The 820-tonne, 96-metre-long piece of petrochemical development equipment, called a splitter, is heavier than Caterpillar’s largest mining truck which is used in the oilsands and six times as large.

The splitter will travel from Edmonton to the Industrial Heartland over four days, Jan. 6-9, along the following route:

Exit Dacro Industries yard, west of 93 Street to 51 Avenue

East on 51 Avenue to Roper Road, continuing east to 75 Street

South on 75 Street to 51 Avenue

East on 51 Avenue to 50 Street at Whitemud Drive, westbound off ramp

Whitemud Drive east to Anthony Henday Drive southbound

Southbound on Anthony Henday Drive to Highway 14

East on Highway 14 to staging area on the east side of Highway 21 and the south side of Highway 14

East on Highway 14 to Range Road 190

North on Range Road 190 to Township Road 510

East on Township Road 510 to Highway 834

North on Highway 834 to Highway 15

West on Highway 15 to Lamont

Continue west on Highway 15 to Range Road 220

Head north on Range Road 220 to site, north of Fort Saskatchewan

Travel begins Jan. 6, 2019, at 9 p.m.

Date Depart Origin Arrive Destination Jan 6 9 p.m. Edmonton (Dacro) 5 a.m. Hwys 14 & 21 Jan 8 8:30 a.m. Hwys 14 & 21 4 p.m. Lamont Jan 9 8:30 a.m. Lamont noon Site

Additional information

The load will be moving below the posted speed limit and may pull over periodically; drivers travelling behind the load will face delays.

Drivers are reminded to watch for accompanying guide vehicles and flag people, which will control traffic and enhance safety.

In some spots along the route, the load will be travelling against the flow of traffic, escorted by guide vehicles for safety. Lanes will be blocked off accordingly.

At its largest configuration, including all vehicles, the load is 179 metres long, 9.5 metres wide and 13 metres high (587 feet long x 31 feet wide x 42 feet high).

The load will use the entire width of a two-lane highway, including the shoulder