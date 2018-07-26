Keep Your Pets Cool this Summer! - Gateway Gazette

By Calgary Humane

With the hot weather likely here to stay, we have come up with eight ways to help you keep your pet cool so you can both beat the heat!

Consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activity with your pet until things cool down. It’s best to keep walks short, take frequent breaks and aim for early morning or evening hours when it is cooler (if the pavement is too hot for your hands it’s too hot for their paws).

When outdoors, keep an eye out for signs of heat stress such as excessive panting, vomiting, not eating or lethargy.

Never leave your pet in a car, even in the shade or with the windows down. Cars can heat up quickly and it can take just minutes for your pet to be in distress.

Always have cool, fresh water available.

Pools are fun but ensure all splash time is supervised.

Hanging outside with your pooch? Ensure they have adequate shade. A tree, umbrella, canopy for example. If your pet is indoors consider leaving a fan on and checking on them frequently.

Make your pup a Kongsicle! Fill it with their favorite treats, freeze and allow them to enjoy a cool treat! Yogurt, bananas, canned pumpkin, canned dog food, lean ground or shredded meat, chopped carrots or apples and mini treats are great options. Check out our blog on making pupsicles for your pooch!