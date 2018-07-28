Keep Your Skin Radiant in the Summer - Gateway Gazette

Warm temperatures, dry air and harsh sunlight can cause severe skin damage. Along with burning your skin, summer weather can also cause excessive sweating, resulting in clogged pores and leaving skin dull and rough.

A healthy diet and a good regimen can take you far when it comes to keeping your skin radiant, but we could all use a little help. Supplements are an easy way to support good habits, and knowing which ones to take can make a big difference. Here are three must-haves.

Collagen. This is the most common protein in the human body, and provides the body’s structure and form. It also helps skin maintain its elasticity, youthfulness, plumpness and strength. But our body’s collagen production naturally depletes as we age. Taking a supplement can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles, with the added bonus of improving joint health.

Vitamin C. This vitamin maintains the strength of your immune system and has antioxidant properties that benefit the skin, too. It offers protection from free radicals; boosts collagen production; supports cell strength; and combats wrinkles, spots and dullness. Try getting your dose of vitamin C in the form of a serum to keep your skin glowing.

Natural sunscreen. Wearing sunscreen is the easiest way to prolong healthy, glowing skin. Choose a natural option the next time you’re in need of some UV protection. Natural sunscreens are not absorbed into the skin and sit on top like a protective layer, shielding you and preserving the skin’s youthful appearance.

When purchasing natural health products, always look for the eight-digit Natural Product Number (NPN). This certifies that Health Canada has reviewed and approved the product for safety, efficacy and quality.

Head to your local Canadian Health Food Association member health food store to stock up on these skin saviours. Find your nearest location at chfa.ca.