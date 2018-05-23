Keeping Auto Insurance Affordable - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government is amending the Minor Injury Regulation (MIR) to provide more clarity on which injuries, conditions and symptoms are covered.

This amendment will make it clear that sprains, strains and whiplash injuries are considered minor injuries. The relating physical and psychological symptoms, along with some temporomandibular joint (TMJ) injuries, are also considered minor injuries.

While these changes will help keep auto insurance affordable and fair, they will not affect other claims, including lost income, medical expenses or property damage.

“Government is working to make life affordable for Alberta families by taking action to avoid costly increases to automobile insurance premiums while making sure the insurance industry remains viable. The changes we are making today will clarify the regulation for everyone – Alberta motorists, insurance companies and the legal community.” ~Joe Ceci, President of Treasury Board, Minister of Finance

Albertans suffering a sprain, strain or whiplash injury in an automobile collision will still be able to get treatment in timely fashion at no cost, thanks to the Diagnostic and Treatment Protocols Regulation.

In addition to clarifying the MIR, government is also making some minor technical amendments to ensure Alberta’s auto regulations are up to date and align with other legislation.