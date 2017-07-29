Keeping Cool When the Temperature Heats Up

Extreme temperatures are a potential workplace hazard. The Occupational Health and Safety Act requires employers to take all reasonable steps to protect the health and safety of their workers.
“As the hottest days of summer approach, so do the dangers of working outside. Knowing how to work safely in hot weather can prevent heat-related injuries. Employers must take steps to protect the health of their workers and save lives.”
Employers and workers should be aware of the early signs of heat stress and treat it right away. These include:
These symptoms can progress to heat stroke, a life-threatening condition requiring immediate medical attention.
Employees have the right to refuse work if they feel it is unsafe. Albertans can call Occupational Health and Safety at 1-866-415-8690 if they feel their workplace is unsafe due to the hot weather.