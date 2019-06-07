Keeping People and Goods Moving Safely - Gateway Gazette

Alberta’s transport officers are stepping up inspections for Roadcheck 2019 – a three-day, international safety campaign to ensure commercial vehicles and drivers observe public safety standards.

An Alberta transport officer inspects the undercarriage of a commercial vehicle.

From June 4 to June 6, officers from Alberta’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Branch will conduct hundreds of additional inspections at designated locations throughout the province to ensure commercial vehicle drivers operate safely on the roads.

Roadcheck is an annual, North America-wide operation conducted by agencies that belong to the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Officers share information with commercial vehicle drivers, check vehicles and drivers for compliance with federal and provincial regulations, and collect inspection data for statistical analysis.

“The government’s first priority is public safety. Campaigns like Roadcheck help save lives by taking unsafe commercial vehicles and drivers off the road before they cause collisions or lead to other hazards that endanger the public. Ensuring commercial vehicles operate safely not only prevents collisions, it ensures people and goods move safely through Alberta and keeps our economy moving.”Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

Inspections include examining each vehicle’s mechanical components, as well as the driver’s credentials and hours of service. Each year, Roadcheck places special emphasis on specific violations. This year’s focus is on steering and suspension systems.

Quick facts

During the 2018 Roadcheck, transport officers in Alberta performed nearly 600 vehicle inspections over a three-day span.

The most commonly used vehicle inspection procedure, the North American Standard Level I inspection, has 37 steps and examines critical components, including: brake systems cargo securement driveline/driveshaft exhaust systems fuel systems lighting devices steering mechanisms suspensions tires van and open-top trailer bodies wheels, rims and hubs



