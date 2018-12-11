Kenney Calls for Alberta Election at Earliest Opportunity - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney today called for the next Alberta general election to be held as soon as possible under Alberta’s fixed-date election law. Alberta’s Elections Act requires that election day must occur between March 1 and May 31, 2019.

“I commend the Premier for saying that she will comply with the fixed election date law. But instead of bringing back a lame duck session of the Legislature next spring and tabling a budget with no credibility, the Premier should let the people decide. I am therefore requesting that the Premier ask the Lieutenant Governor to sign the writ starting a general election in early February for a vote in early March.”

“This NDP government has lost the confidence of Albertans. Albertans want a government that is focused on reigniting our economy, restoring fiscal responsibility, and fighting for our province. On all of these counts the NDP has been a total failure,” said United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney.

“After three and a half years of NDP government, unemployment, taxes, debt, crime, bankruptcies, surgical wait times and poverty are all up, while incomes are down.

“The NDP is completely out of touch with economic reality: they talk about a recovery while unemployment has been growing for six straight months. They celebrate construction of a coastal pipeline, while we are further than every from getting access to global markets for our energy. Their political alliance with Justin Trudeau has been a complete failure for Alberta. Their mismanagement of our province’s finances is risking our future.

“This is a failed government living on borrowed time. The last thing we need is an effort by the NDP to delay facing voters by introducing a spring budget that could further damage our finances and our economy.

“We cannot afford an NDP government spending months next year trying to bribe voters with borrowed money. The people of Alberta deserve better. They deserve an election on the future of our province as soon as possible.”