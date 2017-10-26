Kenney Receives Support of 23 Alberta Conservative Members of Parliament

Calgary, AB – United Conservative Party (UCP) leadership candidate Jason Kenney received the endorsements of 23 current Alberta Members of Parliament.

“I’m honoured to receive the support of so many of my former colleagues in the federal Alberta Conservative Caucus. While we are today working at different levels, we are united in the need to fight Justin Trudeau’s attack on Alberta,” said Kenney.

“If I am chosen to lead our new, united party, I look forward to working with our federal Conservative colleagues to advance the interests of Alberta,” concluded Kenney.

Kenney is the only UCP candidate to be endorsed by members of both the Wildrose and PC legacy caucuses.

The following Alberta Conservative MPs endorse Jason Kenney’s bid to be Leader of the United Conservatives:

John Barlow (Foothills) Bob Benzen (Calgary Heritage) Michael Cooper (St. Albert—Edmonton) Kerry Diotte (Edmonton Griesbach) Earl Dreeshen (Red Deer—Mountain View) Jim Eglinski (Yellowhead) Dane Lloyd (Sturgeon River—Parkland) Matt Generoux (Edmonton Riverbend) Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park—Fort Saskatchewan) Rachael Harder (Lethbridge) Pat Kelly (Calgary Rocky Ridge) Tom Kmiec (Calgary Shepard) Ron Liepert (Calgary Signal Hill) Kelly McCaulley (Edmonton West) Glen Motz (Medicine Hat—Cardston—Warner) Deepak Obhrai (Calgary Forest Lawn) Michelle Rempel (Calgary Nose Hill) Blake Richards (Banff—Airdrie) Martin Shields (Bow River) Kevin Sorenson (Battle River-Crowfoot) Shannon Stubbs (Lakeland) Arnold Viersen (Peace River—Westlock) Chris Warkentin (Grande Prairie—Mackenzie)

