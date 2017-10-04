Kenow Fire – Information Update – Oct 3, 2017; 15:30

Note: Updates will be provided only when there is a significant change in fire activity or closures.

The portion of the Kenow Fire in Waterton Lakes National Park is now classified as ‘under control’ and ‘being patrolled’, and not expected to spread further, in part due to snowfall in excess of 20 centimetres on October 2. Parks Canada will continue to monitor the situation, and identify and extinguish hot spots as needed. Smoke may still be visible for several weeks and hot spots could continue to smoulder throughout the winter.

WATERTON LAKES NATIONAL PARK – WHAT’S OPEN AND CLOSED

Some areas in Waterton Lakes National Park are now open to the public. Please see our updated list of open and accessible areas by visiting the Kenow Fire webpage . All other frontcountry and backcountry areas (including trails) are closed and being assessed for safety hazards due to the ongoing Kenow Fire.

The high intensity of the fire resulted in a large number of danger trees, rock falls, deep and hot ash pits and other hazards that continue to pose a safety risk throughout the park. At this time, camping is not permitted anywhere in Waterton Lakes National Park and all areas west of Upper Waterton Lake remain closed for the safety of the public. Please respect the closures.

Contact the Information Line (403-859-5109) for more information.

Please stop by the information desk at the Parks Canada Operation Building from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 7 days a week.

WEATHER AND FIRE BEHAVIOUR

· Approximately 20 centimetres of snow and cooler temperatures on Oct. 2 provided enough suppression to ensure no further spread of the fire.

· Parks Canada will continue to identify and extinguish hot spots as needed. For the most up-to-date information, please consult www.parkscanada.ca/waterton- kenow-fire

Stay up-to-date through Waterton Lakes National Park’s website, facebook page and twitter feed. Additional information about the Kenow Fire is available at www.parkscanada.ca/waterton- kenow-fire

To subscribe or unsubscribe to these updates, write to [email protected]. For general inquiries, contact the Information Line at 403-859-5109 or write to [email protected].

Ranchlands Victim Services Society provides service to all victims of crime or tragedy in the service provision area. 24/7 support is available 365 days a year. Support information and referrals are provided to victims of crime and tragedy. 1369 Hunter Street. Box 1118, Pincher Creek T0K 1W0. 403-627-6040, [email protected] gmail.com

