Kenow Fire Information Update – Unified Command: September 11, 2017; 19:15

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 12

FIRE MOVEMENT AND BEHAVIOUR

·        Fire is now firmly established in the Cameron Valley along the Akamina Parkway.
·        There is also fire in the Tamarack Basin which is expected to grow and move into the Blakiston Valley and towards the Red Rock Parkway.
·        We continue to monitor the fire progress.
·        Structural protection units will be activated if necessary.
·        Extensive infrastructure and facility protection is installed within the townsite including high volume pump and sprinkler systems around the perimeter of town. 
·        Highways 5 and 6 are now closed at the boundaries of Waterton Lakes National Park.
·        We are expecting similar weather and intense fire behaviour tomorrow.

SMOKE
·        Intense fire behaviour is generating significant smoke. Wind direction and temperature inversions may result in low-lying smoke in areas north of Waterton, especially at night.

·        Exercise caution while driving in the area, especially at night. Check AB 511 for driving conditions. Speed limits or closures may be put in place.

·        Wildfire smoke affects people differently. People with pre-existing health conditions or sensitivities to air pollution are at risk of worsened symptoms from smoke exposure. For smoke and air quality alerts visit: www.airhealth.ca

WHAT’S OPEN AND CLOSED…

·        Waterton Lakes National Park is Closed: www.parkscanada.ca/waterton-kenow-fire  

·        Calgary Forest Protection Area south of Highway 532 is Closed: http://srd.web.alberta.ca/calgary-area-update

Leave a Comment:

