Kenow Fire Information Update – Unified Command: September 11, 2017; 19:15

FIRE MOVEMENT AND BEHAVIOUR

· Fire is now firmly established in the Cameron Valley along the Akamina Parkway.

· There is also fire in the Tamarack Basin which is expected to grow and move into the Blakiston Valley and towards the Red Rock Parkway.

· We continue to monitor the fire progress.

· Structural protection units will be activated if necessary.

· Extensive infrastructure and facility protection is installed within the townsite including high volume pump and sprinkler systems around the perimeter of town.

· Highways 5 and 6 are now closed at the boundaries of Waterton Lakes National Park.

· We are expecting similar weather and intense fire behaviour tomorrow.

SMOKE

· Intense fire behaviour is generating significant smoke. Wind direction and temperature inversions may result in low-lying smoke in areas north of Waterton, especially at night.

· Exercise caution while driving in the area, especially at night. Check AB 511 for driving conditions. Speed limits or closures may be put in place.

· Wildfire smoke affects people differently. People with pre-existing health conditions or sensitivities to air pollution are at risk of worsened symptoms from smoke exposure. For smoke and air quality alerts visit: www.airhealth.ca

WHAT’S OPEN AND CLOSED…

· Waterton Lakes National Park is Closed: www.parkscanada.ca/waterton- kenow-fire

· Calgary Forest Protection Area south of Highway 532 is Closed: http://srd.web.alberta.ca/ calgary-area-update

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

