Kenow Fire Update Unified Command 19.09.2017; 0800

Note: Updates will be provided only when there is a significant change in fire activity or closures.

The Kenow Fire is now classified as being held. The fire remains active and covers an area of approximately 38,100 hectares.

Fire activity is predominantly on the fire perimeter, and at localized hotspots within the perimeter where pockets of unburned fuels remain. Fire activity, including smoke and flame may be visible to the public in some areas, especially in the evening when darkness increases visibility of flames. Unified Command continues to action these areas, as required.

We continue to work closely with provincial and local partners to contain this wildfire and protect key infrastructure and resources. Current priorities are:

– Continuing protection of values and infrastructure;

– Working to establish containment of the fire in strategic locations;

– On-going assessment of impacted values and infrastructure.





WATERTON LAKES NATIONAL PARK…

A phased re-entry to the Waterton townsite for residents, leaseholders and business owners will occur today. Only those who have been contacted by Parks Canada and fall under these three groups will be allowed entry into the park. We thank you for your ongoing patience and will let the general public know when access to the Waterton townsite is restored.

We wish to remind the public that the Kenow Fire is still active in the area and within the park boundaries. Parks Canada continues to work to complete a detailed assessment of risks such as danger trees, rock falls, and other hazards.

CASTLE BRANCH FIRE SUPRESSION…

The area of fire within the Castle drainage has seen minimal activity over the past few days. The fire is estimated to be 221 hectares in size, which is due to more accurate mapping and measurement rather than a change in the fire’s size. Conditions continue to allow for the use of aircraft for both assessment and suppression as required. Crews continue to be deployed on the ground as well. The wildfire remains approximately 23 kilometres from Castle Mountain Resort and 30 kilometres from Beaver Mines. For more information, visit wildfire.alberta.ca or call 1-866-FYI-FIRE at 1-866-394-3473 .

WEATHER AND FIRE BEHAVIOUR…

· A cold front moving into the area overnight Monday is forecasted to bring cooler temperatures and limited precipitation for the next three days. Fire behaviour and smoke could still be seen under these forecasted conditions.

WHAT’S OPEN AND CLOSED…

· Waterton Lakes National Park is closed to the general public: www.parkscanada.ca/waterton- kenow-fire

Calgary Forest Protection Area south of Highway 532 remains closed at this time: http://srd.web.alberta.ca/ calgary-area-update

Stay up-to-date through Waterton Lakes National Park’s website, facebook page and twitter feed. Additional information about the Kenow Fire is available at www.parkscanada.ca/waterton- kenow-fire

To subscribe or unsubscribe to these updates, write to [email protected] For general inquiries, contact the Information Line at 403-859-5109 or write to [email protected]

Ranchlands Victim Services Society provides service to all victims of crime or tragedy in the service provision area. 24/7 support is available 365 days a year. Support information and referrals are provided to victims of crime and tragedy. 1369 Hunter Street. Box 1118, Pincher Creek T0K 1W0. 403-627-6040, [email protected] gmail.com

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

