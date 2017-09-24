Kenow Fire Update – Unified Command – 23.09.2017; 13:00

Note: Updates will be provided only when there is a significant change in fire activity or closures.

The Kenow Fire is now classified as being held. The fire remains active and covers an area of approximately 38,100 hectares. We continue to work closely with provincial and local partners to contain this wildfire and protect key infrastructure and resources. Fire activity, including smoke and flame may continue to be visible to the public in some areas.

WATERTON LAKES NATIONAL PARK…

Waterton Lakes National Park is now open to the public and the fire ban has been lifted.

In the village of Waterton, visitors may access Cameron Falls and Cameron Bay Day Use Area. Four washrooms at the Playground, Cameron Falls, Heritage and the Fire Hall are open. Some picnic areas and shelters and the playground are also available in the village. At this time, camping is not permitted in the Townsite Campground, nor the Pass Creek winter campsite. Some businesses may be open; however, visitors coming to the park should be prepared with basic supplies. Visitors can get information from the information desk at the Parks Canada Operation Building from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 7 days a week.

CASTLE BRANCH FIRE SUPRESSION…

The area of fire within the Castle drainage is now classified as under control and is 221 hectares in size. It remains approximately 23 kilometres from Castle Mountain Resort and 30 kilometres from Beaver Mines. This area will continue to be monitored.

WEATHER AND FIRE BEHAVIOUR…

Temperatures are expected to return to mid-teens this weekend and last through mid-week.

WHAT’S OPEN AND CLOSED…

At this time, only the Entrance road, Chief Mountain Road, and the town of Waterton are open. All other roads and areas in the park remain closed for safety reasons. Due to the high intensity of the fire, there are a large number of danger trees, rock falls, and other hazards that remain throughout the park.

· For the most up-to-date information, please consult www.parkscanada.ca/waterton- kenow-fire

· The Calgary Forest Protection Area south of Highway 532 is no longer under a forest area closure. For more information visit: http://srd.web.alberta.ca/ calgary-area-update

Stay up-to-date through Waterton Lakes National Park’s website, Facebook page and Twitter feed. Additional information about wildfires in the national mountain parks is available at www.parkscanada.ca/fire .

To subscribe or unsubscribe to these updates, write to [email protected]. For general inquiries, contact the Information Line at 403-859-5109 or write to [email protected]

Ranchlands Victim Services Society provides service to all victims of crime or tragedy in the service provision area. 24/7 support is available 365 days a year. Support information and referrals are provided to victims of crime and tragedy. 1369 Hunter Street. Box 1118, Pincher Creek T0K 1W0. 403-627-6040, [email protected] gmail.com

