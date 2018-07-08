Kidney March … an Unforgettable Adventure - Gateway Gazette

Kidney March is …

September 7 – 9, 2018

3 days – 100 kilometres – K-Country to Calgary

The Kidney Foundation of Canada is proud to host its 9th annual Kidney March from Friday, September 7 to Sunday, September 9, 2018. 400 Marchers and Crew will make the unforgettable 3 day, 100K walk from Kananaskis Country to Calgary.

This breathtaking adventure begins at the Millarville Race Track, passes through K-Country and Bragg Creek, and ends at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary. Marchers are drawn together because their lives have been impacted by kidney disease – patients, loved ones, doctors, nurses and scientists. Kidney March is the only event of its kind on Earth.

1 in 10 Canadians has kidney disease, and each day 15 people learn their kidneys have failed. Kidney Marchers have raised more than $6 million in support of lifesaving research, patient programs, kidney kids camp, and organ donation. Feel free to cheer on our Marchers in their 100 kilometre journey! They will be on the road between 8 am and 5 pm.

