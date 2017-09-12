Kidney March Swept into Calgary from K-Country

More than three hundred kidney marchers and crew wrapped up their 100 kilometre, three-day walk from Millarville through K-Country to Calgary arriving Sunday at Canada Olympic Park (COP). Kidney March is a transformational event designed to raise awareness and funds for kidney disease and organ donation. This is the 8th year. Marchers and crew descended the hill into the Festival Tent at 3 pm, thereby completing their 100 km journey with Mayor Naheed Nenshi offering his congratulations.

Participants traveled from across Canada, hailing from New Brunswick to British Columbia, and internationally, from the United States and the United Kingdom. No other walk in the world goes this far, for this long, for this cause, raising awareness and funds for kidney disease prevention, lifesaving research, patient support programs and organ donation initiatives.

This year’s goal was $650,000. To date, Kidney March 2017 has exceeded that goal by $127,000, raising just over $777,000 (and still counting). “We are honoured by this incredible support from our community, especially in this economy. It is truly inspiring,” says Joyce Van Deurzen, Executive Director of the Kidney Foundation of Canada, Southern Alberta. “Kidney March asks Marchers and Crew to do the most they can do for kidney disease and organ donation, and they certainly have.”

