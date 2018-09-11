Kids Club is no ordinary Day Care - Gateway Gazette

It’s a new school year and a new time for our little ones to start socializing.

Wayne Anderson, MLA for Highwood, attended the opening and brought congratulations from the Provincial Government.

A new Day Care facility has been opened in Black Diamond by the Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills. We were fortunate enough to attend their Grand Opening and BBQ and noted how many kids were completely at home with their surroundings and the staff.

Kids Club Daycare

Shirley Puttock, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills, said, “We are thrilled to have been chosen as one of the ELCC affordable child care sites by the Government of Alberta and are now able to offer affordable childcare to our families in Black Diamond/Turner Valley and Nanton. The Daycare will be operating at 110 2nd Street SE, Black Diamond and is now open. Hours are 6:30 am – 6:00 pm

The fee is $25 per day regardless of the age of the child or the economic status of the family.”

Their mandate comes from the new Early Learning and Child Care curriculum: Play, Participation and Possibilities which can be viewed at http://childcareframework.com/play-participation-and-possibilities/.

We are now accepting registration for children ages 19 months to 5 years. If you are in need of drop-in, part-time or full-time daycare, please call the Club at 403-933-4066.

