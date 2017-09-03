What To Do With The Kids® Top Fundraising Events to Support your Kid’s School, Team or Organization this Year

The first day of school is also the first day of spending money to keep your kids active for the next eight months. Literally hundreds of dollars are spent getting the kids ready for school but unless your kid is sitting at home evenings and weekends, they are most likely going to be involved in a sport, activity or hobby of some sort and that will cost you money.

Some activities may not require much of an investment but most will and not every family can afford it, especially if they have more than one kid and that’s where fundraising comes in.

Brian Presley of What To Do With The Kids® has participated in countless fundraising events as a youth worker at a non-profit agency, school volunteer and father of two girls in competitive basketball. “Most of us have been approached by friends and family members to buy chocolates or raffle tickets either at work or at home and there is this understanding that if you buy something from one parent, they will then buy something from you at a later date”.

Some parents may find that it is more feasible to just pay the cost to avoid all the manual labor that goes into fundraising but for those who don’t mind doing a little work, we’ve got a list of the top 50 fundraising events that you can use to raise those much needed funds.

What To Do With The Kids® asked parents what their most popular and successful fundraising ventures were and we used this information to create this list.

Brian Presley says “Of course, there is no guarantee of making money but with proper planning and cooperation from your team, you should do well and if you have any doubts, just take a look at the Girl Guides and their cookie campaigns”.

There are a number of variations for each fundraising activity listed so we have given a basic description along with some tips that may help.

We’ve also listed what type of activity it is, either a “stand-alone” or an “add-on.” A stand-alone is an event onto itself such as a dance or a pancake breakfast. An add-on is an activity that can be added to a stand-alone event such as having a 50/50 draw at the dance.

Brian Presley: “The real successful fundraising events provide a benefit to the people you are trying to get money from. People enjoying themselves at a dance or having a chance to win something of value in a raffle are much more receptive to giving you money than just being asked to contribute some cash”.

Some fundraising activities have even become annual events where people actually look forward to participating in and if properly done, will become easier with each passing year.

Here are What To Do With The Kids® Top 50 Fundraising Events for Your Kid’s School, Team or Organization:

What is it? Sell baked goods and other assorted treats.

Type: A stand-alone event.

Location: Anywhere you can set up a table, preferably in a high traffic area.

What you’ll need: People to donate baked goods, preferably homemade; tables, chairs and small signs for descriptions and pricing; cash box and people to sell.

How it works: Volunteers bake treats such as cookies, cupcakes, squares and package them in small servings, usually in clear plastic bags that are sold for a reasonable price.

Tip: It is important that you note which items contain peanuts or may have come in contact with peanuts. If people ask and you are not sure, advise them not to buy anything. You can also offer other add-on fundraising activities to this event.

Candy/Popcorn/Spice/Seeds Sales

What is it? Items sold at a profit.

Type: A stand-alone event.

Location: Anywhere.

What you’ll need: A product from a manufacturer/supplier; people willing to sell to their family, friends, co-workers and neighbors.

How it works: People use order forms to solicit sales and receive payment by a deadline. At the deadline an order is placed with a company that supplies you the product at a discount. When the product arrives, it is delivered to the people who ordered.

Tip: Ask for samples before offering to sell them. It’s also strongly advised to research the company and their product as well before choosing them. Some companies can supply you with brochures and order forms.

What is it? A lottery with the prize being half of the money brought in from sales of tickets.

Type: Add-on to an event.

Location: At any event.

What you’ll need: Numbered raffle tickets; a bucket; people to sell tickets.

How it works: You sell tickets for a set amount. Tear the numbered tickets in half and place one half in the bucket. When the draw is held, the winner receives half of the amount collected.

Tip: Check with the proper authorities as this may fall under local gambling laws.

Barbeque Lunch

What is it? You sell barbequed food between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm.

Type: A stand-alone event.

Location: Anywhere outside where you can set up a barbeque grill.

What you’ll need: Barbeque with enough charcoal or propane to last 2-3 hours; Food associated with barbequing; containers for the food and condiments; paper plates, napkins, plastic utensils and garbage bags for cleaning up; tables and a few chairs.

How it works: It’s just like barbequing at home except you pay closer attention to the cooking. You sell the food along with soft drinks and maybe snacks.

Tip: Find a high traffic area on a Saturday such as the front of a hardware store or supermarket. Always cook meat well regardless of requests. You can also offer other Add-on fundraising activities to this event.

What is it? Serve breakfast to people.

Type: A stand-alone event.

Location: An area large enough to accommodate tables and chairs. Kitchen facilities nearby are also needed.

What you’ll need: Kitchen facilities with the ability to make a lot of pancakes at the same time. Pancake batter, coffee, juice and milk, table syrup, plates, cups and cutlery along with people to make the food, serve it and clean up afterwards.

How it works: Serve breakfast to hungry people in the morning.

Tip: You can also offer other add-on fundraising activities to this event.

Bottle/Can Collection

What is it? People have their pop/beer/wine bottles picked up from their home.

Type: A stand-alone event.

Location: Any area where deposit money is paid when bottles or cans are returned.

What you’ll need: People to distribute flyers to homes on a Monday or Tuesday and people to pick up the items from each house along with a vehicle to put them in when they are collected.

How it works: A flyer announcing the pickup is printed and delivered to houses. The flyer explains that the bottles/cans will be picked up Saturday morning and that they can be left on their porch if they’d like. Once the bottles and cans are collected, they are brought to a location that pays a deposit or recycle fee.

Cookbook

What is it? A collection of recipes from students and teachers in book form.

Type: A stand-alone event.

Location: Anywhere.

What you’ll need: People to submit recipes and someone with patience to put it together and edit. You can have the book printed or available in PDF format.

How it works: People submit recipes for the cookbook and copies are sold.

Tip: You can also make it a book of dessert recipes or of summer recipes. It does however take a lot of time to gather the recipes, organize the book and have them printed and ready for sale. You can also sell electronic versions if the book is in PDF.

Community Garage Sale

What is it? People with items to sell gather in one location.

Type: A stand-alone event.

Location: A large area such as a school yard or church parking lot.

What you’ll need: Tables

How it works: Tables are rented to local residents who can sell items that they would normally offer at their own garage or yard sales. Local artisans may also participate. You can also arrange to have a portion of their proceeds be donated to your group as well.

Tip: Promote the event to the local media. You can also offer other add-on fundraising activities to this event.

Canteen

What is it? Operate a small food/supply outlet at a tournament or special event.

Type: A stand-alone event.

Location: Wherever an event or tournament is taking place.

What you’ll need: Finger foods, drinks, lunch items such as hot dogs, chili, sandwiches along with snacks such as potato chips and candy; cash box; people to sell.

How it works: You set up a table and offer to sell food and snacks.

Tip: You can also offer other add-on fundraising activities to this event.

What is it? Wash people’s cars.

Type: A stand-alone event.

Location: Usually at a local gas station but it can also be anywhere there is enough room and access to a water hose such as in a church or school parking lot.

What you’ll need: Water hose and water source; buckets, proper sponges and rags so they don’t scratch the vehicles; proper car washing soap; signs.

How it works: People stand next to the street with signs announcing the car wash. People pull up in their vehicles and are directed to a spot where the vehicle is soaked with water, soaped up and rinsed off. Pricing can be based on the size of the vehicle. It is extremely important that the vehicles are not damaged in any way.

Tip: Classic water fights at car washes may look fun on TV but it will in fact annoy everyone else. You can also offer other Add-on fundraising activities to this event.

Gift Cards

What is it?People buy gift cards from you to be used at local retailers.

Type:A stand-alone event.

Location: Anywhere.

What you’ll need: A retailer that can offer you gift cards at a discounted price.

How it works: Find a local retailer and ask them if they will sell you gift cards at a discounted price. You then resell the gift cards at face value and keep the difference. Example: You purchase a $100 gift card for $85 so you make $15 profit for each sale.

Tip: Many chain stores offer this program. It can also be a seasonal offering as well since gift cards make great Christmas gifts. Gift cards from hardware or building supply retailers may be popular in the spring when people start working on their houses. You can also sell these from a table at another event.

How Many in the Jar?

What is it?People guess how many items (such as jelly beans) are in a glass jar.

Type:Add-on to an event.

Location: Anywhere a table can be set up.

What you’ll need: Large glass jar filled with something small such as jelly beans, marbles or other candy; someone to count them before they go into the container; ballots and a prize.

How it works: People purchase a ballot, fill in their information and write down their guess. At the end of the contest the closest guess to the actual number wins a prize and/or the contents of the jar.

Tip: You can also sell these from a table at another event.

Penny Collection

What is it?A friendly competition set over a few weeks to see how many pennies can be collected.

Type:A stand-alone event.

Location: Classroom or office.

What you’ll need: A number of large glass jars or containers and someone to roll the pennies afterwards.

How it works: People deposit their spare pennies in a jar. At the end of the competition, usually after a few weeks or a month, the group/class with the most pennies wins a prize.

Tip: The more groups participating, the better. Unfortunately you will have to roll the pennies before depositing them at the bank.

Air Bands

What is it?Groups get together and perform a routine to a popular song.

Type:A stand-alone event.

Location: Anywhere a stage can be set up with seating for the audience.

What you’ll need: A sound system; a master of ceremonies; judges.

How it works: Groups pay an entry fee to perform a routine to a song and are judged based on creativity and showmanship. A prize is awarded to the top team. People are also charged a small fee to watch.

Tip: Have the groups agree that nothing vulgar or distasteful will be performed and that the music is acceptable to your standards.

Baby and Kids’ Clothing Resale

What is it?People donate gently used baby and kid’s clothing.

Type:A stand-alone event.

What you’ll need: People to donate clothing; people to sort; people to sell and collect money.

How it works: Since babies and kids outgrow clothing before they wear out, people can donate the clothes. Once collected, they are offered for sale at a reasonable price.

Tip: You can also offer other add-on fundraising activities to this event.

Christmas Gift Wrapping

What is it?Wrapping Christmas presents for people.

Type:A stand-alone event.

Location: In a shopping mall or inside a department store near the exit.

What you’ll need: Table; Christmas wrapping, ribbons, bows, scissors, tape, gift tags; a cash box; people who know how to wrap gifts.

How it works: People bring their purchases to the table and volunteers carefully wrap the gifts for them.

Tip: If inside a store, make sure there is a valid receipt with the item before wrapping. If the store you are in sells gift wrapping supplies, ask if you can purchase them at a discount.

Silent Auction

What is it?People bid on items displayed on a table by writing down their bids on a sheet of paper.

Type:Add-on to an event.

Location: Anywhere you can set up a table.

What you’ll need: Tables, signup sheets and items of value to auction.

How it works: Items are placed on a table for people to view. A sheet of paper is placed in front of the item. Starting with a minimum amount, people bid for the item by writing down their name and amount they bid. At the end of the auction, the highest bid wins the item and pays that amount.

Tip: Some items that will attract a lot of bidding are jewelry, sports memorabilia, dinner at a restaurant, a weekend at a resort and professional services.

Cake Walk

What is it?It’s a musical chair elimination game with the winner winning a cake.

Type:Add-on to an event.

Location: Anywhere you can fit chairs in a circle with enough space to walk around them.

What you’ll need: One numbered chair per person. A music system and a draw box with corresponding numbers on pieces of paper and cakes.

How it works: Chairs are placed in a circle and are numbered starting at 1. Participants pay an entry fee. The music starts and after 15-20 seconds it stops and people must sit in the nearest seat. There should be the exact number of chairs as there are participants. A number is then drawn and whoever is sitting in that numbered chair is eliminated. The game continues until there is one person left who wins a cake.

Tip: You can also offer a dozen cupcakes along with the cakes. The cakes should also be in a box or disposable container for easy carrying.

Dance-A-Thon

What is it?Participants gather pledges from people for each hour they dance.

Type:A stand-alone event

Location: Gymnasium.

What you’ll need: A sound system and enough music to last a certain number of hours. Pledge sheets and a letter of completion are also needed.

How it works: Participants are asked to dance for a maximum of 12 – 24 hours depending on the age. There is a 5-10 minute break every once in a while either every hour or every two hours. Participants must first gather pledges from people who agree to pay them a set amount of money for each hour they dance. A minimum amount is required to enter the event. Once completed, participants collect their pledges.

Tip: Have fun activities throughout for the dancers and the people who come out to support them. You can also offer other Add-on fundraising activities to this event.

Read-a-Thon

What is it?Students read as many books as they can in a certain time period in exchange for pledges.

Type:A stand-alone event

Location: Anywhere.

What you’ll need: Pledge forms, books and students willing to read.

How it works: Students collect pledges based on how many books they can read in a certain period of time. A few weeks to a month is recommended. Students then collect their pledges.

Tip: Have a librarian or teacher assign points to each book read so that a student won’t be tempted to read a lot of preschool “books.”

Gift Basket Raffle

What is it?People purchase ballots to enter a draw for a gift basket.

Type:Add-on to an event.

Location: Anywhere you can set up table to display the gift baskets and sell ballots.

What you’ll need: Individuals to donate items to create gift baskets with a theme. A ballot box is needed for each gift basket.

How it works: A ballot box is placed in front of each basket. People purchase ballots that they fill-in and place in the ballot box belonging to the gift basket they would like to win. At the deadline, the winning ballots are drawn for each basket.

Tip: Try to create a number of different themes to make the selection interesting.

Clothing Sale

What is it?Sell t-shirts, baseball caps and other clothing with your school or team’s name and/or logo on it.

Type:A stand-alone event

Location: Anywhere.

What you’ll need: A supplier of promotional clothing; order forms.

How it works: Select a number of items that you would like to offer with your school/team’s name or logo on it. The supplier will give you prices based on minimum amounts. You create an order list with a deadline for ordering. Once you receive the orders for the items, you place the order with the supplier and later deliver the items to the people who ordered.

Tip: Keep the name/logo on the items simple and limit the number of colors used. The more colors there are, the more expensive the items will be and less chance there will be of selling. If you don’t add a date to the artwork, you can use the same artwork and save on set-up fees.

Family Photo Day

What is it?Family portraits by a professional photographer.

Type:A stand-alone event.

What you’ll need: The services of a professional photographer and a place to take the photos.

How it works: A local portrait photographer takes family portraits. A proof is made available shortly after and families can order different sizes. The orders are then sent to the group who then distribute them to the families. The photographer should offer your group a discounted price and/or wave the sitting fee. The more families that participate, the better the deal should be from the photographer.

Tip: If you have a company that offers your school graduation photos, you may want to negotiate a deal for doing those and the family portraits.

Used Book Sale

What is it?Selling used books.

Type:A stand-alone event

Location: Anywhere you can place tables and display books such as a mall, grocery store or other high traffic area.

What you’ll need: People to donate gently-used books; tables and chairs.

How it works: Gently used books are donated, sorted and sold at a reasonable cost.

Tip: Children’s books, especially pre-school books are very popular.

Sport Tournaments

What is it?Tournaments that feature teams made up of just a few people.

Type:A stand-alone event

Location: Where ever the sport is held.

What you’ll need: Everything for the sport including officials and score keepers; registration forms; people to organize the games.

How it works: Much like a regular tournament but the teams have fewer players and the games are not as long such as a 3 on 3 tournament in basketball, street hockey or beach volleyball.

Tip: This type of event can take up a whole weekend and can take months to plan. You can also offer other Add-on fundraising activities to this event.

Photo with Santa

What is it?Have your photograph taken professionally with a professional Santa.

Type:A stand-alone event

Location: Anywhere you can set up Santa with space enough to take pictures.

What you’ll need: A professional Santa with a chair and proper background; a professional or experienced photographer with camera, tripod and lighting.

How it works: People pay to have their photo taken with Santa just like at the mall. The photos can be emailed to the client or you can have it printed for them.

Tip: You may be able to have your pet’s photo included in your photo or taken separately with Santa.

Mystery Box Auction

What is it?A raffle/draw for whatever is in the box.

Type:Add-on to an event.

What you’ll need: A prize of some value associated with the event preferably.

How it works: During an event, tickets are sold with the prize being whatever is in the box. The prize can be an item of value. If you have more than one mystery box, you can also have one with a less than valuable item in it.

Tip: The mystery box will be wrapped so the winner will need to open it in front of everyone.

Grab Bag

What is it?People pay to select a paper bag that may or may not contain something of value.

Type:Add on to an event

Location: Anywhere a table can be set up.

What you’ll need: Paper bags of the same size filled with prizes of different values.

How it works: The paper bags are placed on a table and for a fee, people can pick a bag which may contain items that range in value from a few cents to quite a few dollars. Once someone touches a bag, it’s there’s.

Tip: Large items can be awarded by placing a note inside the bag.

Grocery Bagging

What is it?You bag people’s groceries and hope they donate money.

Type:A stand-alone event

Location: A local grocery store or supermarket.

What you’ll need: People who can pack groceries; a bucket to collect donations.

How it works: Approach a local grocery or supermarket that does not bag people’s groceries. Offer to provide them with volunteers who will bag the groceries for their customers for free. People who appreciate the service may donate money but they are not obliged to.

Tip: Make sure you tell people whose groceries you are bagging that there is no obligation to donate.

Finger Printing/Identification Card

What is it?Create an identification card for kids in case of an emergency.

Type:An add-on to an event.

What you’ll need: Your local police department may have the supplies you need. If not, there are companies online that sell them.

How it works: Parents bring their kids to be finger printed and photographed while having their characteristics such as height, weight and hair color recorded. Parents receive a package with this information that can be used in the event of an emergency.

Spaghetti Dinner

What is it?A spaghetti dinner.

Type:A stand-alone event

Location: Anywhere you can serve dinner.

What you’ll need: Food such as pasta, sauces, salads, bread, drinks, plates, cutlery, table cloths, etc.; people to cook and clean up afterwards; possibly some entertainment.

How it works: People are served cafeteria style where they get a choice of pasta and sauces. Having table cloths with wine bottles topped with a candle help give the event an Italian restaurant feel.

Tip: Have an Italian theme with checkered table cloths and even an accordion player or violinist strolling through the crowd.

Easter Egg Decorating

What is it?People pay a fee to decorate an egg for Easter.

Type:Add-on to an event.

Location: Anywhere tables and chairs can be set up.

What you’ll need: Hard boiled eggs, paint, brushes, markers and other assorted craft material.

How it works: People pay a fee to decorate an egg.

Tip: You can have the eggs put on display and people can vote for their favorite by placing money in a jar in front of the egg. An ideal place to display them is in a mall with lots of traffic.

Pumpkin Carving Contest

What is it?People carve pumpkins and people vote for their favorite with money.

Type:A stand-alone event

Location: Anywhere you can place tables and display the pumpkins.

What you’ll need: An entry form and a drop off location.

How it works: People buy their own pumpkin and carve and/or decorate it. They deliver the pumpkin where it’s displayed on a table with a ballot box in front of it. People vote for their favorite by placing money in the appropriate ballot box. Categories can be created for adults, kids or celebrities. Prizes are awarded for the pumpkins that raise the most money. An ideal place to display them is in a mall with lots of traffic.

Video Game Challenge

What is it?People play the same video game for a set amount of time in a tournament format.

Type:A stand-alone event

Location: Anywhere you can set up televisions and video game systems.

What you’ll need: Televisions and video game systems.

How it works: An entry fee is charged. Categories can be created by age. Each person plays the same video game for 10 minutes exactly. Scores are recorded and the top players move on. The next round involves a different video game with the top scores moving on as well. The final round features yet another different game and the people with the top score win a prize.

Tip: Have a celebrity category for extra media attention or have a “seniors” category where the video games are classics such as Pacman.

Secret Valentine

What is it?People can purchase a chocolate rose or candy and have it delivered anonymously to someone.

Type:A stand-alone event

Location: In a high school or office.

What you’ll need: A number of Valentine-themed items such as candy, roses or a plush toy as well as an order form.

How it works: A week before Valentine’s Day (or the closest day to it), people order one of the gifts for someone they like. The fill out a form anonymously and pay the fee. On the morning of Valentine’s Day, the items are delivered.

Chili Cook Off

What is it?A food competition.

Type:A stand-alone event

Location: Anywhere you can set up tables with an electrical source.

What you’ll need: Tables, plastic spoons, napkins and people to make chili.

How it works: People pay an entry fee and offer samples of their chili. Judging can be done by a jury where a select group of people sample each entry and select a winner. Visitors “rent” a bowl and are allowed to visit each contestant to take samples. You can also offer a “people’s choice” category where people vote on which one they like best.

Tip: Offer different categories such as celebrity or professional chef/restaurant.

Board Game Tournament

What is it?A tournament using a classic board game.

Type:A stand-alone event

Location: Anywhere there are enough tables and chairs such as a gymnasium, cafeteria or classroom.

What you’ll need: A lot of copies of the same game; tables and chairs; large board to post results.

How it works: People pay to enter the tournament.

Tip: Have a celebrity category.

Balloon Busting

What is it?People bust a balloon and receive the prize that is written on a piece of paper inside it.

Type:Add-on to an event.

Location: Anywhere you can display gifts or prizes that have been donated.

What you’ll need: Prizes or gifts; balloons.

How it works: People buy a balloon and pop it to reveal a piece of paper with a gift/prize written on it. Most prizes will be for something of minor value while a few will have a higher value.

Tip: Place confetti inside the balloon with the note before blowing it up for an added effect.

Movie Night Under the Stars

What is it?People pay a small fee/donation to watch a movie outside at night.

Type:A stand-alone event

Location: Anywhere that is open where you have control over the lights and a power source.

What you’ll need: A large screen; projector; sound system and DVD player.

How it works: People show up with lawn chairs or blankets and watch a movie. The trick is to have the area lit enough for people to see where they are going but dark enough around the screen so the movie can be seen properly. Speakers will need to be strategically placed so people can hear as well.

Tip: You can have draws for prizes or sell refreshments. It can also been held regularly throughout the warm months depending on the weather.

Donor Wall

What is it?People donate money to a campaign and have their name placed in a prominent place.

Type:A stand-alone event.

What you’ll need: Signage of some sort to post permanently.

How it works: As part of a fundraising campaign, people who donate a certain amount of money receive recognition on a permanent display.

Advertising

What is it?Selling advertising space to local businesses for an event.

Type:Add-on to an event.

What you’ll need: Signage and/or a printed program.

How it works: Advertising opportunities can be created for almost any event. You can offer advertising on signage, an advertisement in a program or have a sponsor’s name on a specific item such as a section, a table or an area.

Celebrity Breakfast

What is it?A breakfast featuring a celebrity or famous character either serving or sitting at a table with the guests.

Type:A stand-alone event

Location: Anywhere you can serve breakfast.

What you’ll need: A celebrity, Santa Claus or other costumed characters to mingle with the guests; everything that goes with making and serving breakfast.

How it works: This event can be held in a cafeteria, gymnasium, banquet hall or even in a restaurant. While breakfast is being served, a celebrity or costumed character(s) mingle and have their photos taken.

Guess the Baby Contest

What is it?People match the baby photo with the adult version.

Type:Add-on to an event.

Location: Anywhere you can post a sign.

What you’ll need: Baby photos and photos of the same people today; ballots.

How it works: For a fee, people receive an entry form and write down who they think are the matches between the baby photo and the adult photos. A prize is awarded to the person with the most correct answers.

Holiday Shopping in One Night

What is it?A holiday craft show for kids to do their shopping.

Type:A stand-alone event

What you’ll need: Area craftsman and artisans who have gifts to sell that are $10 or less.

How it works: Kids are invited to do their holiday shopping without their parents. The kids bring a certain amount of money and visit each display and shop for affordable holiday gifts. Older kids can help the smaller ones shop and choose. A gift wrapping service can be offered as well so that the gifts are a surprise for the recipients.

Mystery Meal Auction

What is it?“Mystery” food items are auctioned.

Type:Add-on to an event.

Location: During a dinner, luncheon or at lunch time in a cafeteria.

What you’ll need: Main course items can range from a plate featuring a cooked lobster to a plate with a peanut butter sandwich. Drink items can range from a bottle of expensive wine to a Sippy-cup full of apple juice. Desserts can range from a beautifully decorated cake to a single cookie. You will also need an auctioneer.

How it works: Throughout the event, items are auctioned off.

Tip: You can also offer this in a school cafeteria with the option of having it given as a draw.

Plant Sale

What is it?People can buy potted plants, seeds or seedlings.

Type:A stand-alone event

What you’ll need: One or more garden centers to sell items.

How it works: It’s a craft show for green thumbs. Having one or more garden centers set up a convenient one-stop shop for people getting ready for the gardening season. You can charge the garden centers a flat fee or a percentage of their sales.

Tip: Have the garden companies donate items that can be used in a draw.

Recycle Pick up

What is it?You collect items that can be recycled for cash such as printer cartridges, beer bottles, etc.

Type:A stand-alone event.

What you’ll need: A company that pays cash for a recycled item; flyers and people to distribute them; people with vehicles to collect the items.

How it works: Flyers are distributed across a neighborhood offering to pick up the recycled item the coming Saturday or Sunday. In groups, the items are collected door to door and then brought to the recycling company who pays cash for the items.

Cardboard Regatta

What is it?A fun competition to see which cardboard structure can move the farthest on a body of water before it sinks.

Type:A stand-alone event

Location: A large body of calm water such as a lake. A swimming area such as a public beach with lifeguards is ideal.

What you’ll need: An area for people to view the race; a sound system to announce the contestants and their results; prizes or awards for the winners.

How it works: Individuals or groups create a boat or raft made entirely of cardboard. The structures cannot contain more than 10% of tape. Starting at one point such as a beach or a dock, contestants paddle their craft as far as they can in a certain amount of time. Prizes are awarded to the craft that travels the farthest.

Tip: Other prizes can be awarded for the most creative or for the best costumes.

VIP Seats

What is it?A draw/raffle for very comfortable seats in the best location at an event.

Type:Add-on to an event.

Location: In the best possible location to view an event.

What you’ll need: Very comfortable seating.

How it works: Just prior to an event such as a game or performance, a draw is held with the winner receiving access to very comfortable seats in the best location.

Tip: You can also offer drinks and snacks at the seats.

Trivia Night

What is it?An evening of trivia questions.

Type:A stand-alone event

Location: A bar or restaurant. Gymnasium, cafeteria or hall.

What you’ll need: Tables and chairs; trivia questions; master of ceremonies with sound system.

How it works: Individuals or teams are charged an entry fee. The MC asks questions and each individual/team must write down their answers on an answer sheet. The questions can vary by subject matter and level of difficulty. All sheets are collected at the end of the event and a winner is determined. Prizes are awarded.

What To Do With The Kids® is the website that adults go to when they want to know what to do with their kids. The site features games, crafts, activities, party ideas and is home to the What To Do With The Kids® Minute podcast and SitterAdvantage™, the app that helps babysitters and nannies keep the kids happy and safe. Visit www.whattodowiththekids.com for more great ideas.

