Did You Know About the Cat Cafe in Calgary?

Do you love cats, but have a pesky roommate/landlord/dog that just won’t let you have one? Perhaps you’re ready to have a furry friend in your life, but are looking for just the right fit. Well you can now release your inner ‘crazy cat lady’ right here in Calgary at the Regal Cat Café in the heart of Kensington.

We have partnered with MEOW Foundation to house up to twelve cats in our Kitty Kingdom, a separate room from our cafe for you to relax, cuddle, and play with our resident kitties. These adoptable cats live here at the Regal Cat Café, and are ready to cuddle and play with you while you enjoy a tasty coffee or treat. Make your reservation today to ensure your spot! – Regal Cat Cafe

Meet the cats that are available for adoption on the website and then in purr-son!

There are events for the humans to interact with the cats also, like Cats and Yoga or Kitty Paint Night. Sounds like fun right?!

Don’t forget to do some shopping in the great gift shop!

Heaven Can Wait in High River has partnered with MEOW Foundation to find homes for the many kitties in their shelter. It’s great to see these rescue groups working together and, with the help of great businesses like Regal Cat Cafe, these wonderful cats and kittens can find their fur-ever home!

