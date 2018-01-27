What You Should Know About the Dog Flu

Canine Influenza (H3N2)

To control the spread of this infection and keep our animals safe, we request that you do not import animals from areas where this disease has been identified until the infection has subsided. While H3N2 is not believed to be able to infect humans, severe infections in dogs can cause tremendous suffering and even death in the worst cases.

It is not known whether dogs vaccinated for H3N8 will receive any protection from the H3N2 strain. Dogs can remain carriers of the virus for up to two weeks after their symptoms have cleared, so we recommend keeping your dog away from others pets for that period of time.

If your dog (or cat) is displaying any combination of the symptoms below, please call your veterinarian immediately:

cough

runny nose

sneezing

red or runny eyes

fever

malaise

The virus is spread by aerosol as well as by contact with contaminated surfaces or objects, which includes anything a contaminated dog may have touched. Because of this infection’s contagious potential, we strongly encourage you to call your veterinarian’s office before bringing your pet for an examination to ensure that precautions can be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

For more information about Canine Influenza (Dog Flu), you can refer to these key facts about Canine Influenza by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Source: Alberta Veterinary Medical Association

Please check with your vet if you are concerned about this disease.

Visit the Dog Flu website for a map of area affected and more information: https://www.dogflu.com/

