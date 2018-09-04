Krishna Janmashtami: Statement from Premier Notley - Gateway Gazette

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement on the 5245th Birth Anniversary of Krishna:

(Sept 3) “Today marks the annual Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Krishna.

“Communities across Alberta will honour the birth of the major deity Krishna with a diversity of traditions, prayers, fasting, singing and enacting dramas of Krishna’s life, followed by celebratory meals.

“The birth of Krishna is a time to celebrate his compassion, tenderness and love, and a chance for families and communities to join in time-honoured traditions, such as holding vigils and going to temple.

“On behalf of the Province of Alberta, we join Alberta’s Hindu community in celebrating Krishna’s birthday.

“Happy Janmashtami.”